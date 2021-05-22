D.he key witness in the Wirecard scandal remains in prison until further notice. The reported the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, citing the Munich justice system. The manager Oliver B., for many years governor of the bankrupt group in the Middle East, is therefore not released because the Munich Higher Regional Court has extended the pre-trial detention.

The judges confirmed this at the request of the FAS – and justified this as follows: There is still a risk of blackout and escape. The accused’s lawyers did not want to comment on the matter with reference to the “ongoing investigation”, nor did they want to say a word about whether they would take legal action against the extensive pre-trial detention.

Former Wirecard boss Markus Braun, who has been in Augsburg-Gablingen since July 2020, is also threatened with a longer stay in prison. In his case, too, the Munich public prosecutors applied for the “continued execution of pre-trial detention”. In their opinion, the “grounds for detention still exist”, according to the official information to the FAS

Braun’s lawyers disagree. “The defense considers it disproportionate that Markus Braun continues to be held in custody,” says his spokesman for the FAS Braun, “after his first arrest, he complied with all the requirements, there is no risk of escape or blackout. And he answered questions from the public prosecutor for many hours – and is still cooperative. ”The Braun attorneys accuse the key witness that Oliver B.“ concealed the embezzlement in the interrogations to his advantage ”.

In order to reduce the damage caused by the scandal of the century for the victims, insolvency administrator Michael Jaffé has now filed a lawsuit against a company in Singapore, where a German manager with relevant Wirecard contacts pulled the strings. The amount in dispute of the lawsuit against “oCap Management Pte. Ltd. ”amounts to exactly 7,785,130 euros according to the Munich Regional Court (Az 14 HK O 13693/20). According to Jaffé, the company in question plays a “central role” in the outflow of money from Wirecard. In March 2020, a few weeks before the Wirecard bankruptcy, it received a loan of 100 million euros. “Overall, oCap and oCap Luxembourg owe the Wirecard companies around 230 million euros,” the FAS quotes from the insolvency administrator’s latest report. The manager’s lawyer refused to comment.