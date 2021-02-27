PPoliticians of the Union parties want to allow companies to prefer customers who have been vaccinated against Covid so that citizens have a greater incentive to get vaccinated. The chairman of the health committee in the Bundestag, Erwin Rüddel from the CDU, told the FAS that he found it “legitimate if people who have been vaccinated have more options again sooner, for example through visits to the fitness studio or the catering trade. People not only protect themselves, but also others, and in my opinion that should be rewarded. We don’t want to regulate it, but let it develop. “

Justus Bender Editor in politics of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. Philip Eppelsheim Editor in politics of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer from the CDU does not want to do anything about it if companies prefer vaccinated customers. He also wants to ensure that adults of all ages will soon be able to receive the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, and he does not rule out the possibility that there may even be a compulsory vaccination at a later date. “Let’s talk about it at the end of summer. This question may then arise again. When sixty, seventy percent have been vaccinated, then you can talk again about the compulsory vaccination, ”said Kretschmer of the FAS

Before the Prime Minister’s Conference on March 3, he is against the line of the Federal Chancellor and the Federal Minister of Health, which categorically excludes compulsory vaccination. Rüddel said: “I see no reason for a discussion about compulsory vaccination, but rather advocate that we will not get compulsory vaccination.” The promise not to impose any compulsory vaccination is “the basis for the entire vaccination strategy”.

World Medical President Frank Ulrich Montgomery also pleads for “the people who have gone through Covid and are immune, and those who have been vaccinated in the interests of their own health and the general public to regain their traditional freedoms”. The FAS told Montgomery: “We have to think about whether vaccinated people with an immunity card can go to restaurants and movies, then people have an incentive to get vaccinated.” There is actually “no more effective disease prevention measure” than vaccination, so Montgomery, and he was not against vaccination requirements in principle. To do this, however, requirements must be met that are not currently met: “Firstly, the general availability of the vaccine for everyone. Second, the long-term proven harmlessness. You have to be one hundred percent sure. It is used to vaccinate people who might never get this disease in their life. “

However, Montgomery continues, he does not think it is possible in the foreseeable future for everyone to be vaccinated voluntarily: “People are insecure, and reaching an insecure person is a thousand times more difficult than reaching someone who has trust.” A sensible, factual education of the citizens is necessary. “Herd immunity is a very big goal, but it will take a long time until next year. And for so long, the restrictions on interpersonal contacts unfortunately remain the be-all and end-all of pandemic prevention. “

The managing director of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg, assumes, however, that the pressure to get vaccinated will increase over time. Landsberg told the FAS: “You can already see this in Israel. If you can only travel or attend events vaccinated, then people will get vaccinated too. We therefore urgently recommend introducing a digital vaccination card. “

The event industry is also hoping that there will be a high level of vaccination. Pamela Schobeß from the Live Music Commission, which represents more than 530 music clubs and festivals, said: “We have been in permanent lockdown for almost a year now. Club culture by far does not work. Club culture needs closeness. So it’s important for us to find a way that people can come back together. Vaccinations and rapid tests are a light at the end of the tunnel for us. ”The more people are vaccinated,“ the sooner we can probably open our doors again ”. The industry is also relying on rapid tests. “If someone who is not vaccinated has to undergo a rapid test, that is not a limitation in our view,” said Randell Greenlee of the Forum Event Management. A quick test is like an airport control, a measure to ensure security.

The SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach considers incentives for vaccinated people to be superfluous: “The willingness to vaccinate is so great that we don’t have to offer any additional incentives,” he told the FAS. To give vaccinated people more freedom. Scientific data, according to which vaccinated people cannot spread the virus, are still “preliminary”. When it comes to benefits for vaccinated people, “also questions of justice. Those who could already be vaccinated would have a double advantage: they would get protection sooner and they would get back their freedoms sooner. The others would have the double disadvantage. ”Buyx does not recommend compulsory vaccination. “There is a moral duty to be vaccinated against Corona, often justified as an individual’s duty of solidarity. With a view to self-determination, however, we have clearly spoken out against a general, statutory vaccination requirement. “