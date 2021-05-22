D.he Greens chairman Robert Habeck sees himself as a top earner with his salary, which is slightly below the diet of a member of the Bundestag. “I know that this is a very, very good salary and that I am one of the top earners,” he said in an interview with the FAS. In contrast to co-chair and candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock, who lives mainly from her diets as a member of the Bundestag, paid by the party.

At the same time, Habeck defended the special payments to party employees that Baerbock had belatedly reported to the Bundestag. “We pay regular Christmas bonuses,” he affirmed. “And all party employees received a higher Christmas bonus in 2019 than usual because the successful European elections had a positive effect on the party’s financial situation.” But he rejected the accusation that the Greens needed bonus payments to win elections. Rather, it requires “passion and clear ideas – and, to be honest, also a portion of luck”.

Habeck mainly puts his private savings into his own property. “Essentially, I’m paying off the loan on our house,” he said. He had checked a rescheduling because of the lower interest rates, but this was “not worthwhile” in his case. The incumbent finance minister, Olaf Scholz, who does not want to call himself rich, says he is investing his money interest-free in a savings and current account. Predecessor Schäuble had made a similar declaration: he deposited his modest savings with the Volksbank Offenburg.

Habeck still has a savings tip from his student days. “Eat everything. What is cooked is eaten, ”advises the Green politician. “And when you’re full, you save it for the next day.” He gets in a bad mood when someone doesn’t finish his pizza crust. Therefore, he was always “the family trash can”.

On the other hand, the co-chair Baerbock had announced last year that she occasionally threw away food. “For example, I cook a lot in advance because I’m so seldom there during the week. And then the noodles sit in the fridge for too long and end up in the trash, ”she said in an interview.