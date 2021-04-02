D.he former Federal Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maizière (CDU) suggested creating the possibility of a temporary state of emergency for future crises in Germany. In an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS), he said that the current decision-making procedures, for example on the Prime Minister’s Conference, are good “for normal cases”, but they take too much time.

Konrad Schuller Political correspondent for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

“In a crisis, however, you need speed, commitment and clear responsibilities”. The next crisis will come – “a cyber attack, a power outage, cross-border forest fires”. For this, however, “the regulation of a state of emergency for Germany” is essential. De Maizière added that such a state of emergency must always be temporary and democratically legitimized. “Parliament has to decide that”.

If this happens, the former minister believes that a “crisis team that encompasses all departments and levels” with new rights of intervention should become active. States and municipalities should be represented there. In principle, you should retain the authority to make decentralized decisions, but the crisis team would have the right to issue instructions. “If the Saarland then wants to experiment with relaxation during the pandemic, for example, it can let that happen or prohibit it.”

De Maizière said that for such a reform one would “have to change the Basic Law”. “Emergency basic rights” could be determined, such as freedom of expression. “A loss of basic rights is thus only limited to what is necessary to overcome the crisis for a short period of time.”

De Maizières also believes that there is a need to talk about “the deployment of the Bundeswehr inside”. Soldiers should, for example, be able to secure buildings and areas or regulate traffic in a crisis. But you should “not carry out any arrests or house searches”. It is only about supporting sovereign tasks under the leadership of the police.