D.he Corona crisis increases pensions. The ups and downs of the economy in the pandemic mean that payments will be three to four billion euros higher annually in the future – this is what the Max Planck Institute for Social Law and Social Policy has calculated for the FAS.

The background is the effect of the so-called pension guarantee. Because of the pandemic, wages in Germany fell last year, the pension insurance company reports a decline of 2.3 percent – but the pensions are not falling accordingly. After the crisis, wages will return to their old level. This in turn applies to the pension as a wage increase, and the pensions rise with it. Since 2018, pensions have increased even if the wage increases only compensate for earlier wage declines. At that time, the so-called “catch-up factor” in the pension was eliminated. The effect: The pure ups and downs of the economy increase pensions, even without wages rising.

The elimination of the catch-up factor increases pensions by billions

Next year, this additional pension increase will amount to four billion euros, predicts Max Planck Professor Axel Börsch-Supan. In the following years it is three billion euros, permanently. “Because of the catching-up factor that has been suspended, this will add up to almost 100 billion euros by 2050,” said Börsch-Supan of the FAS. The figures are adjusted for inflation.

Chancellor Angela Merkel had already rejected a correction of the pension formula last year when pension experts criticized this mechanism. Now you can estimate how much the effect will be.

The German pension insurance referred to the FAS on statistical special effects. They made the calculation difficult. The Ministry of Social Affairs emphasized that pensions will not increase this year. The pension policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Johannes Vogel, criticized the increase in pensions: “The figures again demonstrate what we have been calling for for a long time: the federal government must reintroduce the catching-up factor. I am happy about every cent that more pensioners have in their pockets. At the same time, it is a question of fairness that wages and pensions move in lockstep over the long term. “

Pensioners can also hope for further relief: Germany’s highest tax court wants to decide on a lawsuit in May that could bring pensioners several hundred euros a year.