The head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) Maxim Shaskolsky said that the territorial bodies of the FAS until May 11 will provide information on checking the validity of prices in the real estate market, including in the primary housing market.

“In connection with the continuing rise in housing prices, this year on April 20, an order was sent to the territorial departments of the FAS Russia to check the validity of prices prevailing in the market, including in the primary housing market. I ask you to execute the specified order before May 11, “he said during the final board, which is broadcast Online FAS on Thursday, April 29.

Earlier, on April 8, Russian leader Vladimir Putin called on the FAS to analyze the significant rise in housing prices in Russia. According to the head of state, the average for the country recorded an increase in housing by 12%, in North Ossetia and a number of other regions – by 30%.

On April 16, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin ordered the creation of a special headquarters, where the rise in housing prices will be analyzed.

On April 20, a representative of Khusnullin said that a complex of factors has an impact on the rise in prices for residential real estate. These include both the increase in the cost of building materials and labor shortages, as well as a number of other reasons.

On April 21, the Russian leader, during the announcement of his message to the Federal Assembly, also raised the issue of price increases. According to him, at the moment the government’s task is to form “long-term conditions” that, with the help of market mechanisms, “guarantee the predictability of prices and high-quality saturation of the domestic market.”

On April 26, FAS Russia instructed its territorial bodies to check the pricing in the real estate market. On the same day, Putin instructed the FAS to report to him on the results of this check by 15 May.