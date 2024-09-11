Junior de Barranquilla will start a new era this Wednesday with the help of Cesar Farias when they face Independiente Medellín in the first leg of the round of 16 of the 2024 Betplay Cup.

The Tiburón team is already in Itagüí where it will play the duel against the Poderoso and there Farías took his coaching staff still with a void. In recent days, there was talk that the former goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon He could be the Venezuelan’s assistant, but nothing has been confirmed.

In fact, the former player is in Barranquilla due to his television commitments and there he took the opportunity to speak with Fuad Char on the possibility of being with Farías in Junior.

Faryd said on the Win Sports television programme that there were important meetings and that everything would be decided in the next few hours.

The former footballer himself has revealed the reason why he has not yet signed with the Barranquilla team.

“I am motivated by Junior’s project, I want to accept it, but We have not reached an economic agreement, it is not a priority but a matter of feelings. “I am grateful to the people at Junior, if I reach an agreement I will be linked to Junior,” said Mondragón.

News is expected to emerge as to whether Mondragón will ultimately join Junior or remain a commentator on the aforementioned channel.

