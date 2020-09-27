Farokh Engineer, former wicketkeeper of the Indian cricket team, is facing backlash from Sunil Gavaskar (Sunil Gavaskar) facing criticism over the comments made by Anushka Sharma, wife of current India captain Virat Kohli. I have landedGavaskar said during the commentary that Kohli faced only Anushka Sharma’s bowling in the lockdown of Kovid-19. Gavaskar had mentioned the video in which Anushka Sharma was bowling to Virat Kohli. After this, Gavaskar had to face intense reactions. Many people even demanded the removal of this great cricketer from the commentary panel of the BCCI.

Speaking to the Pakistan Observer, the engineer said, “We, Indians lack a sense of sense. Even if Sunil had said something about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, he must have said in a funny tone and not with a bad or abusive attitude. ‘

The engineer said, ‘I know Sunil Gavaskar very well. I am sure he may have said it jokingly. The same thing happened to me when people took that matter very seriously and Anushka had to issue a statement. Significantly, during the World of 2019, engineers were caught in a similar controversy when they allegedly said that all the selectors of Team India were ‘bringing tea’ to Anushka only in England.

Gavaskar himself issued a statement saying that his statement was misunderstood.

Gavaskar had told India Today, ‘You can hear during the commentary that Akash Chopra and I were doing a commentary for the Hindi channel. And they were talking that all the players had very little time to practice properly. This was actually said due to the lack of performance of some players in the first match.

He had said, ‘Rohit Sharma was not able to time the ball properly in the first match. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was unable to strike the ball. Virat Kohli also could not strike the ball. This was with most of the batsmen as they did not practice enough.

Gavaskar further said, ‘This point was told. Virat Kohli also did no practice and only practiced in his building compound in which Anushka Sharma was bowling to him. This is what I said.

Gavaskar further clarified, ‘She was bowling them, that was it. Where am I accusing them? Where did the talk about being sexist come from? I was just talking about the video that someone recorded from a close building. And had put it on social media. I just mentioned that.