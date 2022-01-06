Is it possible to make money selling farts? The answer to such an eschatological question is yes. It has been achieved by Stephanie Matto, a young model and ‘influencer’ of Czech origin who is sweeping a flatulent and daring business. Dispatches its suckers packed in glass jars at the price of diamonds.

Matto, 31, famous for her participation in the Australian reality show Girlfriend for 90 days, sells each bottle of her gases for about a thousand euros. But rarer than its offer is the demand it satisfies, since the young woman has found a business niche “with a future”. He is constantly receiving requests from customers willing to scratch their pockets to sniff out their intestinal fumes. The young woman claims to have already billed 100,000 dollars for the sale of these jars with their cues and account in her networks that in just one week she raised 50,000. With almost 280,000 followers on Instagram, the number continues to rise, more since it is known that Matto is getting rich from farts.

Active on platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, he has his own channel for adult content on Unfiltrd, “which opened my mind” and where he has told how he came up with setting up his fizzy business. «For years I have received messages from men and women who wanted to buy my used bras and panties, my hair or my bath water … I thought farts were an important niche, a novelty item and a fun, extravagant and different advertising action », She explains without complexes and convinced of having hit the target.

“I honestly believe that people buy my flatulence because I have a great personality … and also because I am sexy,” she says ironic and laughing at those who judge her. “They don’t know how much I earn, that I have a nice house and several cars,” this ‘star’ boasts of the fart whose video ‘A day in the life of a girl who sells her farts in jars’ has 6.6 million views.

Farting diet



It explains how you pack your gases and the diet that follows to generate them, based on beans, energy bars with fiber, hard-boiled eggs, protein shakes and yogurts. The most recurrent request he receives is to record himself during the execution and packaging of his farts. In each jar he adds a rose petal, “to fix the aroma and make it last longer”, and a personalized note for each customer.

As much as it may seem, making a living by relaxing the toilet is nothing new. A century ago, the Marseillais Joseph Pujol, le Pétomane, left the audience at the Parisian Moulin Rouge speechless with his endless repertoire of live cuescos. He was capable of interpreting ‘La marseellesa’ or ‘Claro de luna’ with an ocarina or a clarinet connected to the rectum with a cannula. Our Nobel Prize in Literature Camilo José Cela boasted of rectally aspirating a liter and a half of water from a basin. None of the communicators he challenged, including Mercedes Milá, put him in the position to prove it.