“Life can be tough anywhere … but in the old world there was no hope of it getting better.” Thus begins the trailer for Farthest Frontierthe new release of the Crate Entertainementthe developer of the acclaimed action RPG Grim Dawn. Farthest Frontier, which we analyze in review, is proposed as a medieval survival city builder decidedly challenging, which gives the more experienced the possibility to manage their own resources, the types of agricultural crops, the hunting areas and the gathering of resources, up to the choice of the profession of the individual inhabitants. Arrived on Steam in early access from 9 August 2022, Farthest Frontier will make you fall in love with its evocative setting, a 3D graphics curated down to the smallest detail and a unique soundtrack that you will want to listen to for hours. Due to its current status, which will last a few months before the final release, this review by Farthest Frontier for now it will be without a voteand will be updated once the experience is complete.

The journey of hope

Farthest Frontier immediately immerses us in the medieval setting. Accompanied by music, the home screen welcomes us with the vision of a peaceful village illuminated by the sun in the midst of nature and cultivated fields. Two villagers work pickaxing and gathering resources for the colony, and a freight wagon driven by two oxen moves slowly along the road. We see smoke rising from the fireplaces of the houses, safe within the walls, which protect the settlement from the assaults of the raiders. A thriving and resourceful colony. With just one image we already clearly visualize the main goal of our upcoming experience: create a colony that is efficient, peaceful and safe from external dangers… but will we be able to?

By clicking on “New Settlement“, The game gives us a choice between three difficulty options: Pioneer, Forerunner And Conqueror. The Pioneer grants more starting resources, more game, but also fewer hostile forces and less risk to the health of the population. The Conqueror, on the other hand, is suitable for more experienced players, who prefer a more stimulating challenge. The Forerunner is the equivalent of the “normal” mode, a cross between the first two. It is also possible customize their own experience, selecting the specific difficulty of the four main factors: resources, diseases, fauna and marauders. We can also decide to make our experience more peaceful, by deactivating raids, invading armies and attacking animals.

The game is therefore not designed exclusively for experienced players. It is possible to create scenarios for a more easily manageable colonial development, for those who want to spend several hours of play in total relaxation, trying the different types of randomly generated map, allowing some replayability and the creation of seeds that can be shared with your friends and the community. At the moment there are four types of terrain: Arid hills, alpine valleys, plains and lowland lakes.

For a more prosperous future

Before starting to play, we are told with a movie the background of our settlersa story as simple as it is effective and suggestive: faced with the unstoppable raids of marauders who raid the suburbs of the cities, and the indifference and greed of the nobility, a group of brave men and women decide to leave for a long and risky journey through wild nature, with the hope of create a more prosperous future for their people in a new and unexplored land.

As soon as we enter the game, a message appears: “We have finished exploring the surrounding area” and we can choose the place of installation of our city center. The map is based on a grid system, but despite this the terrain develops smoothly and regularly. In deciding the location of the city center, we will have to choose an ideal location that is close to the resources that interest us. It is not a simple choice, as the trees, the rocks and, above all, the slope of the territory, will act as an obstacle. The slope of the ground is a crucial elementwhich will be decisive in the form that our colony will take.

While the city center is under construction, we will be able to get to know our settlers: Ulgrim, Marlund, Drest… Each of them has its own name, its own identity, as well as a personal inventory and a card that summarizes the various individual information. We will therefore not have “at our service” simple anonymous and aggregated inhabitants, but different men and women.

The technical aspect

The gameplay is very fluid and quite intuitive. When we select any element, be it a settler, a building or a tree, it will appear at the top right a legend which will summarize the basic commands, such as game speed, the pause button, or the appearance of labels of the game elements. This will allow us to use the most common keyboard shortcuts, without necessarily having to check the settings regularly.

Let’s talk about one of the main elements: resources. Farthest Frontier offers us an unexpectedly large assortment of different resources: 14 different types of raw materialsranging from the most classic (wood, stone and clay) to the less common (metal deposits, medicinal herbs and honey), 17 types of foodincluding berries, fish and hunting prey and 10 types of crops with different characteristics, and the handicraft category it boasts 32 objectswhich you can use to improve the living conditions of the colony, or act as a bargaining chip with the merchants of the neighboring villages.

Farthest Frontier winks at micro-managing enthusiasts, who prefer to manage every aspect of the administration of their colony, down to the most detailed levels. In fact, the game gives you the possibility, among other things, to select the surrounding areas that you want to use for the collection of resources. You can then decide to clear a specific area and then change the area, to allow younger shrubs to grow.

The collection area of ​​the buildings designated for this use can be modified: you could, for example, decide to build a hunters’ hut near the civilization, but select its hunting area in the thickest of the nearest forest, an area certainly richer in game than the central square of your city. You will also be able to determine the type of work your colonists will do, either by selecting them individually on the map, or through a convenient general screen, which will help you to distribute employment of your village, deciding how many people to assign to one of the 44 professions available.

You will also have the possibility in some cases to manage the migratory flows: hearing about the prosperity of your settlement, the inhabitants of the neighboring villages will flock to you in groups of more people. If the group is particularly large, the game will give you the option to welcome them or reject them, in case you are not ready to feed and dress the newcomers.

Also, Farthest Frontier proposes you the most detailed agricultural management system ever. You can customize the size of your field, and choose what to grow through the crop rotation technique. You can select one or more of the 11 resources available for cultivation, for each of the three crop cycles. Each of them has very different characteristics from the others: some are more resistant to frost, others more suitable for heat, some have a higher yield, while others improve soil fertility, or still others decrease the presence of weeds. You can also choose which one season plant them, and change the quality of the soil. Based on your needs, and the characteristics of the soil chosen for cultivation, you will have to know how to adapt and you will have many choices at your disposal.

The near future of the game

Farthest Frontier will remain in Early Access for a period of about 4-8 months, according to the developers, based on the need to make changes to the gameplay system. During this time, the game will be optimized based on community feedback, and more buildings and resources will be added over time, and other ideas will be revealed and implemented. We will therefore wait for that moment to give our definitive assessment of the stock, but with our forecast which for now looks to be decidedly optimistic.