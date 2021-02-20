From the salt flats of Marchamalo (La Manga) to those of Rasall (Calblanque). This is the trip that 2,000 fartets made last Wednesday to reinforce the population of this tiny fish in danger of extinction in the regional park. The General Directorate for the Natural Environment carried out this ‘transfer’ of fauna – an action known as ‘restocking’ in scientific jargon – with the aim of increasing genetic variability in the wetland of the protected area off the coast of Cartagena, and prevent potential consanguinity problems in the future, within the framework of the Program for Biological Monitoring and Maintenance in Coastal Salt Flats of the Region of Murcia, and in collaboration with the Department of Zoology and Physical Anthropology of the UMU.

The increasingly rare ‘Aphanius iberus’ is one of the most special pieces of the biodiversity of the Autonomous Community: It only lives in salt flats, some stretches of rivers and wetlands in the Spanish Mediterranean, from the Ebro Delta (Tarragona) to the Adra lagoon (Almería). It also resists in Albufera, El Hondo and Marjal de Pego-Oliva (Valencian Community), the Mar Menor and the decanting lagoon of the Mazarrón treatment plant, although it is considered disappeared in the Chícamo river (Abanilla) and its possible presence in Ajauque-Rambla Salada.

The fartet only survives in Mediterranean wetlands, from the Ebro Delta to the Adra lagoon (Almería)



Technicians from the University of Murcia and the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment placed twenty traps in the Marchamalo salt ponds with which they captured the 2,000 fartets, which were classified in ranges of sizes and sex. The chosen specimens were transported and released on the same day of their capture, immediately after their selection, in the Rasall salt flats. Precisely in this wetland, the fartet became extinct in the 1990s, although it was successfully reintroduced in December 2008 thanks to the project ‘Conservation of genetic stocks of Aphanius Iberus’, financed with European funds from the Life program.

Improved water pumping



The general director of Medio Natural, Fulgencio Perona, explains to THE TRUTH that “with this action the long-term survival of the fartet population in the Rasall salt flats is guaranteed”, and that “it is planned to carry out the project to improve the pumping system, which will result in a more regular maintenance of the water sheet, and in turn in improving the conservation status of this unique species.

Adult fartets in one of the traps. / pablo sanchez

The translocation of fartets has been developed within the scope of the recovery plan for this fish, approved by the regional government by decree in 2016 together with those for the otter and Bonelli’s eagle. Experts have identified isolation in isolated habitats as a threat to their survivalHence the importance of promoting genetic exchange through the reinforcement and reconstitution of population groups.