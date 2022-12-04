He is in plaster up to his shoulder, but dairy farmer Stu Muir (52) walks around his yard energetically. During a game of rugby, his bicep tendon tore off the bone. But his 540 cows still need to be milked twice a day. “I work every day. Even now that my wings are clipped,” he says cheerfully.

Muir has flaming red hair and wears a green Maori necklace, a hei-tiki, around his neck. His Scottish ancestors came to New Zealand in the 19th century. In 1890, his great-grandfather bought this 200-hectare piece of land for his son. “My grandfather was a loser, he was sent here as punishment to cultivate the land and learn what work is,” he says with a laugh.

He is the fifth generation to raise cows in the hills of Aka Aka in the Waikato region of the North Island. The region, once the setting of the famous Lord of the Ringsmovies, is known for its many farms, cows and sheep.

The agricultural sector is responsible for almost half of greenhouse gas emissions such as methane

Muir’s farm is one of over 50,000 in New Zealand. Four-legged friends are in the majority here. In a population of five million people, there are 26 million sheep and ten million cows. Together, dairy, meat and wool account for more than half of the country’s exports. New Zealand is also the largest dairy exporter in the world. But that abundance comes with a price tag. The agricultural sector is responsible for nearly half of greenhouse gas emissions such as methane, caused by the farts, burps and feces of livestock.

Those emissions must be reduced significantly. New Zealand wants to be climate neutral by 2050, methane emissions must be reduced by 10 percent before 2030. That is why Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government wants to farm from 2025 to pay taxes on their country’s greenhouse gas emissions. Nitrogen emissions are also taxed.

According to Ardern, it is a ‘world first’. If the plan is implemented, New Zealand will be the first country to tax farmers for their emissions. The proceeds go to research into more sustainable agriculture and livestock farming. The bill will be introduced early next year.

Tractors

For at least 20 years, there has been a debate in New Zealand about taxing agricultural emissions. In the early 2000s, former Prime Minister Helen Clark attempted to introduce a ‘fart tax’. This met with stubborn opposition, furious demonstrators went to parliament in Wellington in tractors. Ultimately, the plan was ditched.

But the discussion continued to flare up. Because it was clear that emissions would be taxed and the sector wanted to be involved in the creation of the legislation, a collaboration between farmers, Maori and the government was set up. Under the name of Hey Waka Eke Noa – freely translated from the Maori ‘we are all in the same boat’ – negotiations were held about how the agricultural sector can reduce emissions as much as possible. After three years, the group itself came up with a proposal to tax those emissions.

Sahil Singh’s photo



Still, farmers are outraged by this government proposal that builds on that. The sector wanted to be able to influence the level of the tax, but the government is not going along with that.

“This is a missed opportunity, after we have been so benevolent,” says Muir. He says that farmers know that something has to be done and are willing to do something for it. “You must be a complete idiot if you don’t see that climate change is a problem. We live with it every day; drought, floods. But this plan undermines the entire sector. It means that many farmers are going bankrupt.”

Lobby group Groundswell NZ states that about 20 percent of farms will go bankrupt. A petition against the plan has received more than 100,000 signatures by tractor presented to the minister. Demonstrators took to the streets in tractors. Interest associations Dairy NZ and Beef + Lamb fear that farmers with cows and sheep will be disproportionately affected.

Climate scientist David Hall, affiliated with the Auckland University of Technology, disputes that image. New Zealand has had one since 2008 emissions trading system, the second country in the world to introduce it after the European Union. Initially, it would apply to all sectors, but after resistance from farmers, this industry has so far been spared. “Farmers have not had to participate in this for years, they are more involved in policy-making than any other sector. In fact, it is a disguised form of subsidy,” he says.

Biodiversity

If it is up to the government, farmers can offset their emissions by planting trees. Critics fear that this will encourage the planting of pine forests because these trees grow easily. But that may be at the expense of native forests. “Farmers should be encouraged to preserve biodiversity, because that has an impact on climate change,” says Hall.

Farmer Stu Muir is the driver of one successful project to clear the local river of invasive species. He also lets parts of his estate go wild to stimulate biodiversity. “I planted more than 80,000 trees and restored the river to its original state,” he says. “But I don’t get any recognition for it in this plan from the government.”

According to Prime Minister Ardern, the plan gives farmers an advantage on the international market, because they can sell their ‘climate-friendly’ products more expensively. New Zealand farmers are completely dependent on market forces after almost all agricultural subsidies were abolished in the 1980s. It resulted in one sector that is more efficient and has a strong competitive position.

Unrest

But it put a heavy burden on the farming community. There were nationwide protests and the value of farmland plummeted. Muir fears the turmoil of the 1980s is returning. “In those years, a farmer committed suicide here every week,” he says.

There is a good chance that the plan will be enshrined in law in early 2023. Jacinda Ardern’s climate policy has broad support in parliament. But out recent polls shows that popular support for her government has been at an all-time low. Failure to reach an agreement with farmers could affect next year’s parliamentary elections.

Into the hills of Aka Aka the Waikato regiona small community south of Auckland, in the North Island.

Sahil Singh’s photo



As the sun goes down and the sky turns red, Muir drinks a beer on his terrace overlooking the meadows. Occasionally one of the peacocks in his yard disturbs the silence with a shrill crow. He serves self-imprisoned whitebait (whitebait), a local delicacy.

Although he fears that the “fart tax” will mean the end of his farming business, he can’t imagine ever leaving this place. “The whenuamy children’s placenta is buried here,” he says. Whenua means both ‘placenta’ and ‘land’ in Maori. It is tradition to bury the afterbirth and the umbilical cord together in the country of birth of the child. “We are literally connected to this country.”

In his kitchen hangs a yellowed photograph of his grandfather, between his cows and with a pipe in his mouth. “When I’m having a bad day, I like to look at this picture,” says Muir. His eyes get wet when he talks about his grandfather. “He exudes pure happiness. He had so much love for life, for this country. That gives me hope.”