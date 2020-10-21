Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has once again reached the office of the Enforcement Directorate at Raj Bagh in Srinagar, where he may be questioned for allegedly misappropriating Rs 43 crore. Let us tell you that this case of corruption was called the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, when he was the president.

Farooq Abdullah was also questioned earlier by ED officials in Srinagar.

Srinagar: Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah reaches

Enforcement Directorate office in Raj Bagh area after being summoned by the agency over alleged misappropriation of Rs 43 crores when he was chairman of J&K Cricket Association. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/tGJPohdAfv – ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

In this case, Farooq Abdullah’s son Omar Abdullah had said, “The party will soon reply to this ED summons. This is nothing short of a political vendetta in the days following the Guptar Declaration of the People’s Alliance. Direct raids are not being conducted at Dr. Saheb’s residence.

A case of treason was filed against Farrukh Abdullah in Jaunpur

Arun Kumar Singh has filed a sedition case against former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on the anti-national statement after the removal of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. The date of December 5 has been fixed for hearing in the case.

Arun Kumar Singh, a resident of Nagar Kotwali area, filed a case in the CJM court through advocate Rananjay Singh that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said in relation to Articles 370 and 35A on October 11 that the restoration of these two streams from China May help. It was said that the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir is not acceptable. They are not going to stop until it is restored.