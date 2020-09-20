For the first time since his release from detention, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has said in the Lok Sabha that clashes in the border are increasing and people are dying. There is a way to get out of this situation. They should talk to our neighbors the way the government is talking to China that it should back down.Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Farooq Abdullah has said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir today is such that where there was to be progress, there is no progress. Even today our children and shopkeepers do not have 4G facility which we have in other places of India. How can they train when everything is on the Internet today?

Abdullah thanked these people

He said during the Zero Hour in the House that he wanted to show gratitude to all those who expressed support during his detention. Speaking for the first time after his release from custody, the leader of the National Conference said that there should have been progress in Jammu and Kashmir but there has been no progress there.

Shopian seeks compensation for those killed in encounter

He mentioned the death of some people in the alleged encounter in Jammu and Kashmir and said that I am happy that the army admitted that three men were killed by mistake in Shopian. Abdullah said he hoped the families concerned would get fair compensation. Abdullah said that if India is progressing, should Jammu and Kashmir not progress?

Detained for more than a year

Please tell that National Conference President and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah has attended any session of Parliament after more than a year. Various leaders of the Valley, including Abdullah, were put under house arrest after Article-370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year. During the debate on the removal of Article-370 last year, several opposition leaders demanded that Abdullah be allowed to appear in Parliament. Abdullah told the media in an interview in Srinagar that he had to break the door of his house to come out of house arrest.