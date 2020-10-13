The Congress has supported Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti for the restoration of Article 370. Congress leader P. Chidambaram, while supporting the coalition of the main political parties of Jammu and Kashmir demanding the restoration of special status, said that the central government should abrogate the decisions to remove special provisions of Article 370.Former Home Minister Chidambaram tweeted, “The coming together of regional parties to fight the constitutional fight for the restoration of the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is an event that should be welcomed by all the people of India.” He also said that the central government should stop looking at these mainstream parties and the people of Jammu and Kashmir as separatists and anti-nationals.

‘Unconstitutional decisions of 5 August 2019 should be repealed’

Congress leader P. Chidambaram said, ‘The Congress stands determined to restore the status and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The government should repeal arbitrary and unconstitutional decisions taken on 5 August 2019. ‘

Mehbooba Mufti was also present at the meeting of Farooq Abdullah

Significantly, the mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir held a meeting on Thursday and formed an alliance to restore the special status of the erstwhile state. This alliance will also start negotiations with all concerned parties on this issue. The meeting was held at the residence of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah which was also attended by PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, People’s Conference President Sajjad Lone, People’s Movement leader Javed Mir and CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami.

