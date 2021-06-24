The new spokesperson for the Minister of Foreign Affairs is Giuseppe Marici. 34 years old, Sicilian journalist, television and new media expert. He takes the place of Augusto Rubei, destined for a position in an important state-owned company. In 2016 Marici founded Marici Communication, a communication agency and press office, with which he managed the communication of various politicians from various political groups. He has been a professional journalist since 2018 and in his curriculum he boasts various experiences, including Sky Tg24, Agon Channel, Giornale di Sicilia. Marici has been in the foreign ministry for over 2 years, following Di Maio. He was previously coordinator of the press office of the M5S group in the chamber.