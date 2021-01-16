In early 2009, when Facebook was still fledgling in its efforts to swallow as much of the internet as possible, online games they were not yet the giant what they would become.

Then that June came FarmVille. If you weren’t among the tens of millions of people who tended to a cartoon plot of land on Facebook every day, accumulating an endless stream of curious collectibles, you would surely get copious complaints and jostling from your friends asking for your help. . The game either lured Facebook users into an obsession or persistently reminded them that they were missing something.

The Flash-based game created by Zynga, designed to be played on Facebook, closed on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Farmville. Facebook photo

Yes, there were still people playing it, although its sequels that can be played through mobile applications will survive.

But the original FarmVille lives on in the behaviors he instilled in everyday Internet users and the growth hacking techniques he perfected, now embedded in virtually every site, service and application competing for their attention.

At its peak, the game had 32 million users daily assets and almost 85 million players overall. It helped transform Facebook from a place you went to check for updates, mostly in the form of text, from friends and family, into a destination to kill time.

“We think of it as this new dimension in its social networks, not just as a way to get games to people, “said Mark Pincus, who was Zynga’s CEO at the time and is now chairman of its board of directors. “I thought, ‘People are just hanging out on these social networks like Facebook, and I want to give them something to do together. ‘

A screenshot from 2010 with FarmVille microtransactions. Photo Clarín

This was achieved in part by luring players into loops of which it was hard to get out. If you didn’t check in every day, their crops would wither and die; some players set alarms so they would not be forgotten.

If you need help, you can spend real money or send requests to your Facebook friends, a source of annoyance for non-gamers who were besieged with notifications and updates on your news feeds.

Ian Bogost, game designer and Georgia Tech professor, said the behaviors FarmVille normalized had made it a safety car for the internet economy of the 2010s.

He didn’t mean that as a compliment.

The game encouraged people to attract friends as resources both for themselves and for the service they were using, Bogost said. Gamified attention and encouraged interaction loops in a way that is now being imitated by everything from Instagram to QAnon, he said.

“Internet itself is this bazaar of obsessive worlds where the goal is to bring you back to do what you offer, to get your attention and show ads against you or derive value from that activity “, said. said.

While other games had tried many of the same tactics (Mafia Wars was the biggest hit of Zynga at that moment) FarmVille was the first to become a widespread phenomenon.

Pincus said he often dined with Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook, and had been told in early 2009 that the platform would soon allow games to be published on a user’s news feed. Said Zuckerberg told him that Zynga should flood the area with new games and that Facebook would solve the ones that resonated.

Farmville. Facebook photo

Although farming was far from a popular game genre at the time, Pincus saw it as a relaxing activity that would appeal to a wide audience, especially among adults and women who had never spent hundreds of dollars on a console like the Xbox 360, PlayStation. 3 or Nintendo Wii.

It would be a preview of the soon-to-explode market for mobile gaming, with casual gamers turning away from desktop computers as they Smartphones take over.

The gaming industry was always cold for FarmVille, despite its success. A Zynga executive was booed when he accepted an award at the Game Developers Conference in 2010, and Pincus said he had trouble recruiting developers, who thought their teammates wouldn’t respect them for working on the game.

In 2010, Time magazine named FarmVille one of the “50 Worst Inventions”, acknowledging how irresistible it was, but calling it a “just a game”.

For many, the game will be remembered more for your presence in the news of people than for the game itself. Facebook was aware of the complaints.

After hearing from non-players that the game was spam, Facebook restricted the number of games they could post in the news and send notifications. Facebook now aims to send fewer notifications only when they are most likely to have an impact, said Vivek Sharma, Facebook’s vice president and chief gaming officer.

He gave FarmVille credit for much of the rise of social games and said the “saga” on over-reporting had taught Facebook some important lessons.

“I think people started to discover some deeper behavioral things that needed to be modified to make those apps self-sustaining and healthy,” he said. “And I think part of that is the idea that actually people have a limit, and that limit changes over time. “

Even if people got upset with the notifications, there is little doubt that they worked. Scott Koenigsberg, Zynga’s chief product officer, noted that the requests had been submitted by players who chose to submit them.

The Evolution of FarmVille: 2009 – 2019 The game wowed 85 million players on Facebook

“Everyone saw a notification of ‘lonely cow’ at some point or another, but they were all shared by their friends who were playing, “he said.

Mia Consalvo, a professor of game studies and design at Concordia University in Canada, was one of those who saw FarmVille constantly in front of her.

“When you log into Facebook, it’s like, ‘Oh, 12 of my friends need help‘”, said.

She questioned how social the game really was, arguing that it did not create deep or sustained interactions.

“The game itself does not promote a conversation between you and your friends, nor does it encourage you to spend time together within the game space, “he said.” Actually, it’s just a mechanic of clicking a button. “

But those who returned every day said he had kept them in touch with friends and acquaintances, giving them something to talk about.

Maurie Sherman, 42, a radio producer in Toronto, said he and a receptionist they had played together and that he had gone to her desk daily to chat about it. “She told me about the pink cow I had, ”he said.

He enjoyed it as an escape, virtual stress ball, and relaxing activity that would let his mind wander. He said he had spent more than $ 1,000, that’s real money, over the years to improve his farm or save time.

And he was absolutely guilty of sending the notifications, he said, but they always succeeded get him the help he wanted.

“There are people who would silence you or they would stop being friends just because they were tired of hearing that you needed help with your cows, ”he said.

Jaime Tracy, 59, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, said it had been “one of those annoying people”That he frequently asked for help until his friends and family told him to quit.

But he loved the game, which he saw as a form of meditation, and he played it for more than five years. With her grown children and away from home, “she had nothing else to do,” she said.

“You could stop thinking and plant carrots“, said.

By Daniel Víctor – New York Times c.2021 The New York Times Company