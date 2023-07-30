Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/29/2023 – 20:25 Share

Two farms that belonged to former president João Goulart, Jango, were put up for sale by his family, in Rio Grande do Sul. The properties, which are close to the border with Argentina, were valued at BRL 254 million and are expected to be auctioned on August 11th.

One of the farms, Cinamomo, belonged to former President Getúlio Vargas, a friend of João Goulart’s family and one of the figures who most inspired him politically. “My grandfather bought (the property) in 1954,” said the former president’s grandson, Rui Goulart, to Estadão.

João Belchior Marques Goulart was born in the city of São Borja (RS) on March 1, 1919. He began his political career in 1946, for the PTB (Brazilian Labor Party), which had been founded by Getúlio Vargas. Jango was vice-president of the government of Juscelino Kubitschek. He was sworn in as president of Brazil on September 7, 1961 when Jânio Quadros, whose vice president he was, resigned.

Rui Goulart stated that it was at the Cinamomo farm that Jango spent his last moments in Brazil, after his government was overthrown by the military in 1964. The property, located in the municipality of Itaqui (RS) has 2,727 hectares and 90% of arable land. The asset was valued at R$ 173.9 million.

“He left there for exile, flew to Uruguay”, reported the grandson. “In Uruguay, the persecution began, he went to Argentina.”

Jango went into exile in Uruguay on April 2, 1964, the day after the military overthrew his government in a coup d’état and installed an authoritarian regime in Brazil. The former president died in Mercedes, Argentina, on December 6, 1976, victim of a cardiac arrest.

“He never came back (after exile)”, said Rui Goulart. “He came to Brazil dead, in a coffin.”

The grandson reports that the other farm put up for sale was named President João Goulart by himself. The property is located in Itacurubi (RS), a municipality that was once a district of the city of São Borja. “He was born on the Rancho Grande farm, which is related to this one”, he reports.

The Presidente João Goulart farm was valued at R$80 million. According to Rui Goulart, the property is “55% for agriculture and the rest for livestock”.

Rui Goulart is 65 years old and is the son of Noé Goulart. Jango’s grandson said that, of the ex-president’s descendants, he is “the only one who likes the countryside” like his grandfather and the time has come to sell the goods. “I was the last. The only one who came out champion was me. None of his other children and grandchildren were not champions, ”he said. “I’m looking to close that chapter of history.”

The farms had a first auction round on Friday, the 28th, but were not sold. In the evaluation of Rui Goulart, there was “little time left for the negotiation to hold the auction until yesterday”. “It took about 15, 16 days. There wasn’t enough time for Agro, for people who want to invest in land, to fully assimilate the family’s intention to sell”, he said.