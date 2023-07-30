Al Dhafra (Al Ittihad)

Al Ain city farms recorded a distinguished presence in the auction of fresh Al Ain dates within the competitions of the 19th edition of the Liwa Dates Festival, which is held in the city of Liwa, Al Dhafra Region.

36 farmers competed in the imposing competition for Al Ain farms, as the organizing committee allocated 15 valuable prizes for the winners, as the first place holder in each category gets 100 thousand dirhams, while the second gets 75 thousand dirhams, and 40 thousand dirhams for the third place.

The organizing committee of the festival crowned the winners of the “Ford Al Ain” competition, in the presence of Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of Planning and Projects Department in the Committee for Managing Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs, and a number of representatives of sponsoring and supporting agencies, farmers, fans of heritage competitions and festival visitors.

coronation

The results of the competition resulted in Hamad Saeed Muhammad Sultan Al-Ariani winning the first place, Sultan Saeed Muhammad Sultan Al-Ariani came in the second place, Ali Saeed Hamouda Khamis Al-Ariani won the third place, and the fourth place went to Abdullah Mubarak Humaid Ayah Al Shamsi, and Mubarak Muhammad Moftah Al Shamsi came in fifth.

As for the sixth place, it went to the heirs of Suhail Kanzweel Ghanem Al Shamsi, in the seventh place Hamad Salem Humaid Al Shamsi, in the eighth place Hamdan Muhammad Salem Al-Aryani, in the ninth place Rashid Saeed Muhammad Sultan Al-Ariani, and the tenth place went to Khalfan Matar Muhammad Al Shamsi.

It is noteworthy that the oases of the city of Al Ain include about 11 thousand and 947 farms, as Al Ain is famous for many varieties of “al-Khalas, al-Fard, al-Khunaizi, Bu Maan, Jabri, al-Nagal, and pulses,” and other varieties that are included in palm farms in the city of Al Ain.