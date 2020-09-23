new Delhi: The leader of opposition parties will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 5 pm today regarding the farmers bill. Rashtrapati Bhavan has fixed the evening of five o’clock to meet the leaders of opposition parties. Sources have given information about this.

During this time the protocol related to Kovid-19 will be followed and only five leaders can meet the President. Let us know that the opposition parties had asked for an appointment for this meeting.

President’s House allots time to opposition parties at 5pm to meet President Kovind over farm bills. Only five opposition leaders allowed to meet, owing to # COVID19 protocols: Sources Opposition parties had earlier sought an appointment over the issue. – ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Farmers Tractor Rally

Let us know that protests are going on regarding the bills related to farmers. On Wednesday, a group of Congress workers and farmers held a tractor rally in Mullanpur Dakha, Ludhiana against the passage of agrarian reform bills in Parliament.

Sidhu’s picket

On the other hand, Navjot Singh Sidhu will protest against the farmers bill today. This strike of Sidhu will be at the Hall Gate of Amritsar, there will be a march from the Bhandari Bridge to the Hall Gate of Amritsar. Navjot Sidhu will come out for the first performance after one year after leaving the post of cabinet minister. Sidhu resigned from the Captain’s cabinet after the Lok Sabha elections. Since then, Sidhu has been less in public life.

There is a lot of protest in Punjab

There is a lot of opposition to the agriculture-related bills in Punjab as farmers and traders are apprehensive of ending the APMC mandis. This is the reason that the major political parties of the state have opposed the agricultural bills. In this series, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned from the Modi cabinet in protest against the bills related to agriculture.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh broke the fast

At the same time, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh ended his twenty-four hour fast today. Unhappy with his behavior in the house, he kept a fast for twenty-four hours from yesterday to today. Eight MPs were suspended for the entire session on misconduct allegations with the Deputy Chairman.

Former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who discovered Riya’s ‘title’, said, ‘VRS has nothing to do with Sushant case’