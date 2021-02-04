By Gérard Le Puill

Member of the Hautes Pyrénées and member of the LaREM parliamentary group in the National Assembly, Jean-Bernard Sempastous has just tabled a bill to better regulate agricultural land in France. The same man had chaired at the start of his term of office an information committee whose report, drafted by the deputy LaREM Anne Laurence Petel and her socialist colleague Dominique Potier, was given to him on December 5, 2018.

The drafting of this report followed the concerns expressed by the peasant world after the sale of 1,700 hectares of cereal land to a consortium of Chinese investors in the department of Indre in 2016. This sale was followed a little later by ‘a similar operation on 900 hectares in the neighboring department of Allier. In both cases, it was enough for the seller to keep a small share in the new company so that the two departmental SAFERs (Land Development and Rural Economy Companies) could not intervene against land buyback operations by capitalists. outside the European Union. The current status of SAFER, created in 1960, when Edgard Pisani was Minister of Agriculture, did not allow opposition to these transactions.

Create the conditions to install young people

In the report submitted by Anne Laurence Petel and Dominique Potier in 2018, the role of SAFER was recalled and summarized in these extracts: “they are commercial companies acting under the control of the non-profit State (…) They are responsible for the management of an administrative public service with a view to improving agricultural structures (…) When they were created, the SAFERs had a strictly agricultural role (installation of young farmers and improvement of farm structures in the direction of better productivity ). They have gradually been assigned a role of planning and development of rural areas ”.

While more than 50% of farm managers are over 50 now, and many of them are over 60, it is imperative that the agricultural land that will become available in the coming years is first put to the use. available to young people. They are often well trained to access the profession but do not have the financial means to become owners of the land they will cultivate when they settle down. In this regard, the report of the two parliamentarians cited above made the following recommendations:

“A. Create a Green Booklet collecting savings on the model of the Booklet A for social housing. This financial instrument should allow a policy of subsidized loans directed to the three families of unit holders that we want to favor: access to the ownership of agricultural assets as we have defined them, citizen groups organized on democratic rules specific to the social and solidarity economy and finally the local authorities… ”.

“B. Such a booklet could, in addition to the renewal of generations, finance investments useful for ecological transition and the deployment of a preventive public health policy centered on food”.

Bringing savers along with peasants

While savers are under-remunerated via the 0.5% interest on the Livret A and the Livret de Développement Durable (LDD), legislate on agricultural land by promoting the orientation of part of popular savings to promote the installation of young peasants in order to better ensure the country’s food sovereignty while curbing global warming deserves a parliamentary debate. It could lead to a law promoting solutions favorable to the converging interests of agricultural producers and consumers (1). It remains to be seen what Jean-Bernard Sempastous will propose and what will come out of it if a law is ultimately passed.

In a press release made public on January 29, the Confédération paysanne evokes the initiative of deputy Sampastous in these terms: “Pending a major land law, the Confédération paysanne is in favor of emergency measures to fight against ‘land grabbing by companies bypassing regulatory tools. The system of prior authorization by the prefect, for any direct or indirect repossession of land through the acquisition of shares, could constitute a relevant mechanism. But at the moment, the bill is too weak against land concentration ”.

In any case, it is important to properly orient the role of SAFERs in the French departments. When we compare the evolution of the price of agricultural land in France with that of neighboring countries over twenty years, we learn that the average price of a hectare between 1997 and 2017 has fallen from € 3,000 to € 6,000 in France. This price per hectare in our country is close to that of Poland today. But, in 2017, the average price of a hectare was between € 10,000 and € 20,000 in countries like Italy, Denmark and Germany. It exceeded 50,000 € in the Netherlands and has continued to increase since. The time has therefore come to legislate to avoid this speculation on food earth in this year 2021. Otherwise, having the purchasing power to have enough to eat becomes difficult for a growing number of households, especially with accelerated degradation. of the employment situation we are going through.

Welcoming the initiative of the bearer of the bill and hoping that a consensus in Parliament will allow rapid legislation, the FNSEA, the Young Farmers union, the Chambers of Agriculture and the National Federation of SAFER declare in a joint press release dated of February 3: “Land regulation, necessary to allow the renewal of generations in agriculture and preserve food sovereignty, must be the subject of a broad union beyond political divisions. We call on all deputies and senators invested in this subject to bring the parliamentary debate to life so that this initiative can materialize quickly ”.

It remains to be seen what parliamentarians ultimately vote on.

On this subject, see “Things learned in 2020 to act against hunger” the latest book by Gérard Le Puill, published in November 2020 by Éditions du Croquant, 220 pages, 12 €