Farming Simulator has accomplished 15 years. The authors then celebrated the event with a special message and a video, which you can see just below.

“Along the way they were caught up many achievementsas shown in the Anniversary Trailer: from co-op multiplayer with Farming Simulator 2011 and the introduction of portable versions of the series with Farming Simulator 2012, followed by console versions in 2013, to the creation of an official eSports league with Farming Simulator 19, up to cross-platform multiplayer with Farming Simulator 22″.

The team says they’ve always “kept one close contact with the agricultural industry and related companies”, and currently boasts more than 150 official brands thanks to a plethora of free and premium content “to introduce even more renowned agricultural brands, brand new machinery and additional gameplay elements”.

Giants also insists that the franchise not only allows the moddingbut “strongly supports” it, revealing that the internal quality assurance department not only curates mods, but “actively tests submitted mods, while official mod tools and tutorials are provided.”

“We have to express our gratitude to all the fans who have joined us over the years,” he said Christian Ammann, CEO of Giants Software. “Especially to those who have been with us since the very beginning and to all the talented and committed fans who have created an almost infinite amount of user-generated content. Rest assured that we will continue to make Farming Simulator even greater in the future, together with you and our partners”.

Did you know that farmers use the game to test tractors and choose which ones to buy?