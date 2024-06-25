Giants Software announced today Farming Simulator 25, or the new iteration of the famous and long-running agricultural simulation series. The release date of the game is set at November 12, 2024 and will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Mac and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.
The announcement was accompanied by a cinematic trailer which you can find below. The game will be available in the standard version priced at 49.99 euros on PC and 59.99 euros on console, while the Year 1 Edition costs 79.99 euros. This includes the season pass of Year 1, which will introduce three packs releasing in the first, second and third quarters of 2025 respectively, and an expansion with a new map for the end of next year.
New game, new machinery and animals
According to the first details shared by Gians Software, Farming Simulator 25 will introduce a series of new machines, game features, graphic improvements and new mechanics that will make the gameplay even deeper. There will also be new crops, farm animals and other features. The game will allow you to create your own agricultural empire in landscapes located in East Asia, North America and Central Europe.
In particular we are talking about over 20 crops, including two types of rice, spinach and more among the new features, while there will be much more than 400 machines and agricultural objects from over 150 real international brands, such as John Deere, New Holland and many others. More information will be shared in the coming months.
