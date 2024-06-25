Giants Software announced today Farming Simulator 25, or the new iteration of the famous and long-running agricultural simulation series. The release date of the game is set at November 12, 2024 and will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Mac and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The announcement was accompanied by a cinematic trailer which you can find below. The game will be available in the standard version priced at 49.99 euros on PC and 59.99 euros on console, while the Year 1 Edition costs 79.99 euros. This includes the season pass of Year 1, which will introduce three packs releasing in the first, second and third quarters of 2025 respectively, and an expansion with a new map for the end of next year.