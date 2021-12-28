Giants Software has announced a new update for Farming Simulator 22, complete with a dedicated video. The update introduces a brand new game to the game along with a plethora of equipment to experiment with on your digital farms. The brand that was added is Krone, a “German company that has made farming easier for more than a hundred years”.

Among the new Krone equipment introduced in the update are the 1290 HDP VC and the GX 520 Trailer. The upgrade is free for all players and adds machines that will make many of the gaming jobs much easier. Whether it’s baling, harvesting, cutting grass for silage or hauling grass to sell, Krone’s equipment makes everything faster and more efficient.

Of course, this update is free, but the equipment isn’t. You will need to purchase the new Krone machines from the in-game shop with the in-game coin before you can use them. THE prices they are more or less the same as those required for similar machines already in the game, with the difference that Krone provides many more advantages over its other counterparts. The Brand’s machinery works best on European maps (it’s made in Germany after all) and could cause problems if you try to use it on a US map or in conjunction with equipment from the US.

