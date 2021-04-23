Although it is a year late, it can reach understand why Farming Simulator 22 it has delayed its launch in the date that could be expected. The new consoles, the pandemic, and many other issues may have led to a longer wait. But from Giants Software and Focus Home Interactive they want to end this wait and thanks to a first trailer It is presented Farming Simulator 22 confirming its arrival on PC and consoles this year.

In fact, the first thing that has been done has been to confirm that Farming Simulator 22 is coming to Xbox consoles and Playstation, including the new generation. Added to that is the usual platform, PC, pointing to fall 2021 for launch. And this comes from his debut trailer, in which he has already wanted to hint at some other novelty.

Farming Simulator 22 is coming to PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. When? This autumn! Get ready for new crops, new maps, new machines, new brands, and more. Oh, and it’s snowing too because we’re adding seasonal cycles. And of course, many other features will be announced soon. Farming Simulator 22 will offer more depth with a variety of new additions and more freedom than ever.

To this, we must add a small amount of information that comes through the Farming Simulator blog. In it we find a first preview of what they intend to convey, at least first, with Farming Simulator 22. The multiplayer game modes that have been introduced will be maintained, they even seem very interested in continuing to support competitions in eSports.

But in matters proper to Farming Simulator 22, the simple thing is to describe that new maps, new machinery and new manufacturers will arrive. But they have also wanted to include new meteorological elements that will condition the work of the farmer, the snow. It is confirmed that Farming Simulator 22 will include seasonal cycles more defined by the seasonality of each era.

Two new maps plus an updated Erlengrat map will allow different types of farming operations. Over 400 machines and tools from over 100 authentic agricultural brands, including new categories of machines, will make farming, ranching and forestry even more fun than ever.

And it is a way of introducing the main novelties that define the presentation of Farming Simulator 22. For now, no more information has been offered, but it is enough for many to know that this saga returns and it does so with very important news. Farming Simulator 22 is presented confirming its arrival on PC and consoles this year, including an improved version for next-generation consoles. We will be attentive to know new information about what they will include in this game.