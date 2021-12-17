With a turnover of just over 2.3 billion euros, the Italian pharmaceutical sector of production for third parties, or Cdmo (pronunciation: yes of em or (closed) is confirmed as the leader in Europe, with 23% of the approximately 10 billion estimated for the total Europe. Italy is also one of the main countries in terms of employees with 11,500 employed people, of which 90% have a degree or a high school diploma. The highest figure after Germany with 12,629 employees. A continuously growing success that gives it the 90s has established itself internationally as a widely spread organizational model for the production and development of drugs in dedicated factories and laboratories, equipped with extensive operational capabilities. The confirmation that pharmaceutical manufacturing flies also in 2021 comes from the Prometèia studio , now in its sixth edition.

