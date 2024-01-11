The business was now gone. There was no longer any way to save her, and for the fifty-three-year-old Michele Verdi the pain was too much: the breeder from Laterza (Taranto) took his own life, dying with the dream of him. His farm, that project built with effort and sacrifices, sold off at auction to cover debts.

The figure had reached less than 25 thousand euros, after many failed sales. Michele found himself facing a significant economic crisis: the mortgage he took out was 60 thousand euros, but over the years he was no longer able to pay it, and so the property ended up at auction. A livestock farm between Laterza and Altamura that represented everything for the man: on the morning of January 4, 2024 he couldn't take it anymore, he committed suicide just when a buyer went to see his property.

Michele's problems began ten years ago, when customers started making payments late (sometimes skipping them altogether). And so the farmer took out the mortgage, but then the crisis and the pandemic got in the way, and paying that debt became increasingly an impossible task. Michele owed 40 thousand euros to two collection companies, the lawyer reached an agreement with the companies, offering the sum of the sale of the company in monthly installments to block the auction. The creditors accepted the proposal, but Michele was unable to make the first advance payments. And so the sale was never canceled again. It was scheduled for January 16th, on the 4th someone came forward and Michele couldn't handle the blow, he hanged himself in a shed.

In memory of the farmer, on Saturday morning in Laterza there will be a press conference organized by the Legality Movement, which works to listen to farmers and breeders in difficulty.