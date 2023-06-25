Worn out by mobilizations, the affiliated producers of the Culiacán River Farmers Association (AARC) commemorated this Saturday, June 24, the “Farmer’s Day”, amid major concerns and challenges. A traditional religious ceremony was held in honor of this special date, although the difference was that this year there was no festive celebration due to unfavorable market conditionsespecially in what has to do with the commercialization of corn.

Certainly progress has been made in supporting small and medium-sized producers, but there are still millions of tons of white corn, which still cannot be sold, cannot be placed on the market, due to obstacles from Segalmex and the industrialists. In an attempt to benefit national producers, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has issued a decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation that establishes a 50 percent tariff for imports of white corn; this, in contrast to the 20 percent that was in force before this decree. Now we have to wait and see how the United States and Canada react to the issue of the Free Trade Agreement.

With the approach of rainthe Drinking Water and Sewerage Board (Japac) is advancing in the decongestion of garbage from the sewers. For this reason, in order to avoid the collapse of the drains, the authorities ask citizens to avoid disposing of garbage to the toilets and drains so that floods do not occur in the rainy season. Among the recommendations that are made to the population, the following stand out: do not dispose of grease, oil, wet wipes, sanitary napkins, or garbage in the sanitary sewer network, since these are the causes of the free flow of sewage water. So, as responsible citizens we must heed this call, so that the drainage network does not burst. Besides the garbage that is thrown in the streets, can get into the sewers and manholes, which in times of rain causes rainwater to not flow properly and flood streets. Some storm channels also require cleaning work, since in some points, debris, objects and weeds are observed that can obstruct the passage of water. In this sense, Municipal Civil Protection must be very attentive in supervising the neighborhoods, especially those where streams and drains cross.

COLLECTOR trucks are waiting. The inhabitants of the syndicate of Quilá claimed that they are still waiting for the donation of new garbage collection trucks that will help improve this service in the communities, they mentioned that this commitment was made by the mayor of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil, for which they ask that it be made a reality and that it will not fail them.

