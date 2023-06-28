A new farmers’ protest has been announced for Thursday in The Hague. Are tractors coming to the Hofstad again? Who is it about and why do they feel the need for yet another demonstration? The leak of plans for a dairy and meat tax adds to agricultural anger.

1. Who is calling for the demonstration?

That is Farmers Defense Force (FDF), the radical action group that itself did not participate in the talks about an agricultural agreement. The organization wants to take farmers, citizens and tractors to The Hague. In an initial announcement by leader Mark van den Oever, it was about putting pressure on the CDA to pull the plug from the cabinet. The Brabant pig farmer and arable farmer mentioned the continued existence of farms as the main reason for steaming up to The Hague. ,,Get on with it and no doubts", said Van den Oever in one of his recorded videos for his 'warriors', as he invariably addresses like-minded colleagues.

2. What are the farmers angry about?

For months, FDF campaigned against the conclusion of an agricultural agreement, which therefore did not materialize. Yet apparently people still see reason for demonstration. Dairy farmer Sieta van Keimpema explains: ,,Many farmers are dissatisfied with the way their interests are handled. We are being imposed additional requirements and wishes, but there is no guarantee whatsoever that this will serve our revenue model.” The publication of the draft agricultural agreement, as the direction the cabinet wants to take, has reinforced the concerns.

3. What does a dairy tax have to do with it?

On Tuesday, MP Pieter Omtzigt pointed out via social media the cabinet's wish to introduce a tax on dairy and meat, as a financial cover for the expenditure of an agricultural agreement if it were ever to be implemented. Spicy: it was added unilaterally by the cabinet, without consultation with farmers' organization LTO. A number of farmers interpret this as imposing a policy that only further increases the prices of food for livestock farmers, in addition to all the wishes for nature, the environment and nitrogen, which already increase the cost price. "Farmers get angrier with every page they read," says dairy farmer Jeroen van Maanen, board member of the Dutch Dairy Farmers' Union (NMV).

4. Is there support for such a new demonstration?

It’s just who you ask. Van Maanen senses that ‘the dissatisfaction is great’. And he calls on members of the NMV to decide for themselves whether they want to participate. LTO Netherlands is aloof from the action and prefers to rest for a good debate in the House of Representatives about the agricultural agreement. “We do not join the protest,” said a spokesman. If it is mainly FDF supporters, it seems unlikely that the turnout will be as large as before on the Malieveld. Van den Oever reacted fiercely on Tuesday to farmers who doubt whether they should come to The Hague by tractor this time. “If we don’t turn this storm around, you’ll soon be completely done with that thing.” Then it’s over, he means.

5. Is this the last belch of activist farmers?

No, very likely not. A low turnout on Thursday does not automatically mean that further farmers’ demonstrations are off. Many agricultural organizations do not think Thursday is the right time to protest. After all, this is a parliamentary debate about the collapse of the agricultural agreement. If Minister Piet Adema (Agriculture) presents a large part of the same measures as a bill in a letter to Parliament after the summer, the fuse could still fly in the powder keg. Because LTO also states: the distrust between the government and the farming sector is still deep.