Friday is the 37th day of the number of farmers protesting against the three new agricultural laws brought by the Central Government on the Delhi borders. So far, six rounds of talks have been held with the government and the seventh round of talks is going to take place on 4 January. Meanwhile, the farmers’ organizations met on Friday afternoon just before the next round of talks. Warning after this meeting, he said that if his demands were not met in the next conversation, then this movement of him would intensify.

Farmers’ organizations said that if the Central Government did not listen to the farmers on January 4, then all the malls and petrol pumps in Haryana would be closed and toll points would be freed.

In Haryana, all toll plazas will remain free. All the petrol pumps & malls, except private, will be shut. Leaders of BJP & Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) will face protests in the state & this will continue till their govt of alliance breaks: Vikas Sisar, Haryana farmer leader pic.twitter.com/gFKPO63aKk – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Farmers’ organizations said that only 5 percent of the issues raised by the farmers have been discussed in the meetings held with the government so far. If there is no progress in the right direction in the talks with the government, the farmers who are protesting on the Haryana-Rajasthan border will travel towards Delhi. Farmer leader Yudhveer Singh said – If there is no concrete decision in the meeting to be held between the government and farmer organizations on January 4, then we will take out a tractor march on January 6.

Yudhveer said that it seems that the government has taken the farmers’ movement lightly. The government succeeded in removing the protesters in Shaheen Bagh, they were thinking that such a day would never come. If the government does not take a decision on June 4, then the farmers will be forced to take a decision.

Whereas, President of Swaraj India Yogendra Yadav said – the government claims that fifty percent of the issues are resolved, it is wrong. Our two main demands – all three laws should be withdrawn and the minimum support price given legal status, it is still pending.

Significantly, in September, three new agrarian reform laws were passed by the Parliament from the Central Government. The government says that this will create a new investment opportunity in the agriculture sector and the situation will improve, while the farmers fear that through this law the government will abolish the MSP and they will be left to industrialists.

