Highlights: 7 members of National Coordination Committee of Farmers Organizations held press conference at Press Club

Ultimatum given 48 hours before the talks with the government

Allegations of lying at the center, agitation will increase if solution is not found

Rajesh Poddar, New Delhi

The new agriculture law is not taking the name of ending the deadlock between the government and the farmers. A 48-member National Coordination Committee of Farmers’ Organizations held a press conference at the Delhi Press Club just 48 hours before another meeting with the government for talks. This press conference lasted for about an hour. The committee members said that they wanted to spread their point to the national media and hence had to turn to the Press Club.

A barrage of accusations against the government

Farmers’ organization members again attacked the government saying that the attitude of the government is not conducive to talk, it is constantly lying on agricultural laws. The government is adamant on its ego. But, we have also made it clear that until the law is returned, we will not back down. This movement has been going on for the last four months, it will continue.

Tractor rally will be conducted on expressway

Not only this, the farmers organizations gave another ultimatum to the government and said that if there is no solution from the talks on the 4th or if there is no inclination of the government in favor of the farmers, then on the 5th, according to their schedule, KMP Express- They will take out a rally of tractor trolleys. Apart from this, on the 26th, instead of the Republic Day parade, he will take out a parade of his tractor trolleys and other trains.

Government accused of lying

Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Swaraj India convenor Yogendra Yadav, including Ashok Dhawale, Abhimanyu Kohar were present in the seven-member committee at the press club. Yogendra Yadav said that the government is lying that it has agreed to 50% of our talks, the tail has passed in the meeting on December 30, the elephant is yet to come out, such circumstances remain. The government is not even willing to talk constitutionally on the MSP, as no documents have been given to the farmers on what has been agreed.

Tractor rally announced on 26 January

Farmer leader Darshan Pal said that on 26th, farmers from all borders in Delhi will take out tractor trolleys and take out a parade in Delhi. Apart from this, the farmers have prepared a program for the entire week. With the government on January 4 and the Supreme Court on January 5, the farmers will march on the KMP Expressway on January 6 if the decision is not made in favor of the farmers. Farmers marching on Shahjahanpur will march towards Delhi.

Farmers Resolution Day will be celebrated with Lohri

January 13 will be celebrated as ‘Kisan Sankalp Diwas’ across the country on the occasion of Lohri / Sankranti. Copies of all three agricultural laws will be lit on the same day. January 18 will be celebrated as’ Women’s Farmers’ Day ‘with the aim of highlighting the contribution of women in the country’s farming. Whereas on January 23, farmers will camp in all the state capitals outside the Governor’s residence by celebrating ‘Azad Hind Kisan Divas’ in memory of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Demand to declare ‘martyr’

Farmer leaders said the agitators have been sitting on the borders for 38 days. More than 50 farmers have been martyred during this period, but the government is not declaring them martyrs nor is they ready to accept them as martyrs. We are demonstrating in a peaceful manner. We have also been accused of many types, sometimes Naxalism, Khalistani and foreign funding, the government has accused us.

Farmers adamant on MSP Guarantee Act

Farmers once again demanded that a law be made to guarantee MSP. He said that MSP is declared on many crops across the country, but the government does not make purchases on that. This causes a lot of loss to the farmers.