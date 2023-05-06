MCHINJI, Malawi — When it comes to growing food, some of the world’s smallest farmers are becoming some of the world’s most creative. Like Judith Harry and her neighbors, they are planting pigeon peas to protect their soil from the more intense sun. They are planting vetiver grass to keep flooding at bay.

They are reviving ancient crops, such as African millet and forgotten yams, and planting trees that naturally fertilize the soil. And some are turning away from a legacy of European colonialism, the practice of planting rows and rows of corn and saturating fields with chemical fertilizers.

Harry has abandoned his parents’ tradition of growing only corn and tobacco and added peanuts, sunflowers and soybeans to his fields. “A crop might not thrive,” he said. “Another crop might work well. That could save your season.”

It’s not just Harry and his neighbors in Malawi, a largely agrarian nation on the front lines of climate hazards. The variety of his innovations is being multiplied by subsistence farmers around the world. It is out of necessity.

It’s because they depend on the weather for food, and the climate has been upended by 150 years of greenhouse gas emissions.

Droughts burn your soil. The storms come with a vengeance. Cyclones, once rare, are now commonplace. Added to this is a shortage of chemical fertilizers, which most African countries import from Russia, now at war. In addition, the value of Malawi’s national currency has been reduced. All of this, all at once.

Farmers in Malawi, a country of 19 million people in southeast Africa, can only turn to themselves to save themselves from starvation.

Corn, the region’s main source of calories, is in trouble. In southern Africa, weather shocks have reduced maize harvests and if temperatures continue to rise they are expected to drop further.

“The ground has cooled,” said Harry.

Giving up is not an option. So you do what you can. It is experienced. The hoe is taken up and different types of ridges are built to save the banana orchard. Manure is shared with neighbors who have had to sell their goats in hard times.

There is no guarantee that these trickery will be enough. That was made clear in March when a cyclone dropped six months of rain in six days. He took crops, houses, people, cattle.

Still, they keep going.

“Surrendering means no food,” said Chikondi Chabvuta, a farmer’s granddaughter who is now an adviser to the aid group CARE. “You have to adapt.”

And for now, you have to do it without much help. Global financing to help poor countries adapt to climate hazards is a small fraction of what is needed, the United Nations said.

Alexander Mponda’s parents grew corn. They all did — even Malawi’s founding President, Hastings Kamuzu Banda, an authoritarian who ruled for nearly 30 years. He pushed Malawi to modernize agriculture, and maize was considered modern. Hybrid seeds proliferated. Chemical fertilizers were subsidized. Millet and sorghum, once widely eaten, lost a market.

So Mponda, 26, grows corn. But she no longer counts only on corn. The soil is degraded by decades of monoculture.

“We are forced to change,” he said.

Mponda is part of a group called the Farmer Field Business School that runs experiments on a small plot of land. On a ridge, he has planted two soybean seedlings next to each other. In the next, one. Some ridges are treated with manure; others not. Two peanut varieties are being tested.

The goal: see what works and what doesn’t.

Mponda has been growing peanuts, a cash crop that is also good for the soil. This year she planted soybeans. As for his corn plot, he gave him half a normal crop.

Many of his neighbors are planting sweet potatoes. They have started similar experiments led by peasants all over the country.

Malawi has seen recurring droughts in some places, extreme rainfall in others, rising temperatures and four cyclones in three years. As in the rest of sub-Saharan Africa, climate change has lowered agricultural productivity, and a recent World Bank study warns that climate impacts could cut the region’s already fragile economy by between 3 and 9 percent for the year. 2030.

Half of its population already lives below the poverty line. 80 percent of them do not have access to electricity. They don’t have cars or motorcycles. Sub-Saharan Africans account for just 3 percent of the planet-warming gases that have accumulated in the atmosphere. That is, they have little or no responsibility for the problem of climate change.

There is not much small farmers in a small country can do if the world’s biggest climate polluters, led by the United States and China, fail to reduce their emissions.

At 74, Wackson Maona is old enough to remember that in the north where she lives, near the Tanzanian border, there used to be three short bursts of rain before the rainy season began. The first were known as the rains that wash the ashes from the fields cleared after the harvest. Those rains have disappeared.

The skies are a mystery now, which is why Maona takes better care of the soil. She refuses to buy anything. She sows seeds that she saves and feeds her land with compost that she makes. She has tall trees whose fallen leaves act as fertilizer. She has low trees whose flowers are natural pesticides.

“Everything is free,” he says.

It is the antithesis of industrial agriculture.

Golden Matonga contributed reporting to this article.

By: SOMINI SENGUPTA