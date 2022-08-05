Angry farmers will organize ‘beautiful, positive actions’ in Utrecht and Amsterdam today. The Canal Parade will take place in the capital this afternoon. “There will also be tractors, and farmers who hand out products,” says Bart Kemp of Agractie. “And I expect there will also be stronger actions.”

Farmers Defense Force (FDF) is not at all satisfied with the first consultation farmers’ organizations have had with the cabinet. “If I get a taste of the mood, I think you can prepare yourself for the hardest actions that FDF has ever conducted,” said foreman Mark van den Oever yesterday. Other farmers’ leaders, such as Henk Bleker, also spoke of ‘escalation’.

Yesterday, Van den Oever did not want to say what kind of actions are involved. “We’re not going to dwell on that, but we’re definitely going to escalate.” According to him, the gap between the cabinet and the farmers is large. He compares it to the Grand Canyon in the United States. “The impasse is great, we are back to square one,” he says. Van den Oever adds: “Now the meeting farmers have been worked out and the action farmers have to get back to work.” See also Politicians react after Anitta declares that she is not PT

Back to ‘old strategy’

“Since the hand is not taken, we have to go back to the old strategy,” says Van den Oever. “It does not want to be decided at the negotiating table. All of us, including very moderate parties, have determined a strategy together. We wanted a small commitment. He will not come.”

Van den Oever says that he does not want to make any appeals to his supporters. “The farmers themselves know very well what they can and cannot do. Nobody likes throwing asbestos on the highway. I think we can all agree on that. But look, it is of course also our supporters, we are not going to lose them.”

In previous protests, items containing the cancer-causing asbestos were thrown onto the highway. The mess had to be cleaned up by specialized companies, which meant that roads remained closed for longer.

Disappointment

There is also great disappointment among the other seven farmers’ organizations that were represented at Remkes by the LTO, says Jeroen van Maanen of the Dutch Dairy Farmers’ Union (NMV). The organizations were in Wageningen yesterday for a debriefing. According to Van Maanen, a helping hand has been made to the cabinet on behalf of the farmers. He says it has not been addressed. See also Medvedchuk named parties interested in hysteria around Ukraine

Foreman of Agractie Bart Kemp says he expects the cabinet to come up with something now. According to him, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Remkes have seen that the distrust and the gap are large, and that they cannot let the farmers crack. “Farmers will not accept that either, they will continue to fight for their future.”

Jeroen van Maanen (NMV, left) and Bart Kemp (Agractie) spoke to the press after a discussion with eight farmers’ organizations in Wageningen. © ANP



