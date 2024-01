French farmers block the A9 highway during a demonstration in Nimes, Occitanie region, in southern France | Photo: EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The president of the agricultural union National Federation of Farmers' Unions (FNSA) of France, Arnaud Rousseau, announced this Wednesday (24) that farmer protests could intensify this week across the country, resulting in several blockades on the main roads leading to access to Paris.

Rousseau was asked about the possibility of the demonstrations affecting the capital, during an interview with French television, in which he said he “does not rule out any option”.

French farmers have started protests in recent days demanding better working and living conditions in the countryside, faced with a series of demands from the category, including some urgent ones, such as the high price of non-road diesel (mandatory fuel for agricultural machinery in France ), competition with cheap imports, the policy of low prices for the final consumer imposed by Emmanuel Macron's government and the environmental policies of the European Union's green agreement, which increasingly imposes rules on agricultural production. The country is the one that produces the most in the field within the EU.

On the 16th, thousands of protesters threw piles of manure and rotten fruit in front of public buildings in the city of Toulouse, located in the southwest of the country. Putting around 400 tractors on the streets, rural producers expressed their indignation in the city against the increase in taxes and social charges, which they claim are harmful to the sector. They also blocked roads across the country in a tone of dissatisfaction with the government.

France, led by President Emmanuel Macron, has been one of the main European countries defending the imposition of EU environmental policies, which are forcing the bloc's member states to create standards to meet a carbon reduction target by 2030 and develop other “green” policies that are, for the most part, resulting in fees considered abusive by rural producers and increased production costs.