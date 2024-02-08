Farmers, the protest reaches all the way to Sanremo. The first 7 tractors left Lombardy and arrived in the Ligurian town

The seven tractors that left Lombardy are stopped at Bussetoabout five kilometers from Sanremo. The Police Headquarters is currently evaluating whether to give farmers permission to enter the Festival city. A representative of the police force explains to AGI that the original permit was to park in this area a little outside the city but, given that the vehicles are fewer than expected at the moment (more are expected), it is It is likely that the OK will be given to an 'approach'. As for the presence on stage, the exponents of 'Agricultural redemption' they still hope to be able to be there tonight even if the Rai he denied having had contact with them.

Read also: Sanremo, the wall between CEO Sergio and CEO Rossi behind the tractor soap opera

The other objective of the demonstrations remains the arrival in the capital. Around 1,500 people with 10 tractors will meet on Friday morning Piazza San Giovanniin the capital, for the demonstration of Agricultural redemption. The agreement was apparently found at the end of a series of meetings between the Police Headquarters and leaders of the farmers' movement. Initially the group had called for a march on the Grande Raccordo Anulare for the same day. Also focusing on Rome Cra Traditi Farmerswhich he sees among the leaders of the protest Danilo Calvanialready protagonist of the protests of the 'pitchforks' in 2013. In the meantime, by 2pm the government and the rapporteurs will have time to table an amendment to the Milleproroghe decree that modifies the terms of theIrpef agriculture, partially meeting the protesters' demands.

Read also: Farmers marching towards Sanremo. On the Ariston stage on February 8th

“Long before there were demonstrations and people took to the streets, this government defended the agricultural sector from some overly ideological choices” – claims the prime minister Giorgia Meloni – With the renegotiation of the Pnrr – he adds – we have freed up 3 billion euros for agricultural companies”. The political debate today is monopolized by the ongoing protests. “The path we are going towards is a remodulation of the Irpef to protect small farmers”, explains the group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber of Deputies, Thomas Foti.

Read also: Meloni: “I defended the farmers long before the protests”

For theIrpef in the agriculture sector “we are thinking about a remodeling trying to maintain exemptions for weak income groups. It is the responsibility of other ministries but I believe we will try to find a compromise”, he adds Valentino Valentini, deputy minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy. From the opposition, the former prime minister and leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi announces: “We launch the request for Lollobrigida's resignation. Italy needs a minister and not a brother-in-law to whom to give agriculture”.

Read also: Protest of tractors, farmers for three hours at Pirellone

And again: “Tractors throughout Europe are against the policies of Brussels but in Italy they are against those who have raised taxes on agriculture.” While the secretary of Più Europa Riccardo Magi warns: “If farmers really take to the Sanremo stage tomorrow for a tirade against the European Union, Rai and Amadeus have the duty to inform citizens of how much the EU supports the sector: over 25% of the European budget is intended for agriculture”.