Recently, the farmers of Punjab have been continuously protesting against the Kisan Bill 2020 passed by the Parliament. Due to the performance of farmers, train traffic has been severely affected. Keeping in mind the performance of farmers, the railway has changed the route of some trains and goods trains on 3 October. Apart from this, some trains have also been canceled and the opening time of some trains has also changed.A rail roko campaign was launched by farmers in Punjab on Friday. Not only this, there are also preparations to protest in Delhi and surrounding areas of UP. Explain that the demand of farmers is that the government should include the matter of giving minimum support price (MSP) in the new agriculture bill. In Punjab, farmers of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been sitting on the track for the past several days, due to which railway traffic is also being disrupted.

Complete list of canceled and terminated trains

Former Congress president Rahul will attend a rally to be held in Punjab on 3 October. During this time, a tractor rally will be held from Punjab to Delhi, which will include Rahul Gandhi, Captain Amarinder Singh etc.