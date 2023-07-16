Political actors and strong leadership in agriculture was what was seen during the swearing-in of the new president of the Institutional Revolutionary Party in the municipality of Angostura, Hidelisa Corrales Mascareño, who arrived accompanied by the party secretary, Armando Patiño Quintero. Former mayor José Ángel “El Pitón” Castro, who became president of Angostura due to the coercion of the PAN, PRD and PT, made an appearance with his son-in-law, the young politician Juan Carlos González Miramonte, thus confirming that in this process electoral aligns itself with the tricolor, after having remained several years without political color. Already publicly “El Pitón” has stated that it is not interested in participating in the next projectbut that he bets that young people with potential go and this could take greater force because he said that he will only play it with the malovistas by siding with this political group.

Who was fresh and greeting everyone in the protocol act of the swearing in of the new leaders of the PRI Municipal Committee in Angostura, is the former municipal president of Mocorito, Noé Contreras Avendaño. He greeted his own and strangers and did not stop observing Paola Gárate, the state leader of the tricolor. Of course, as soon as there was an opportunity to approach her, she did it herself. It is not surprising that the former secretary of the Mocorito City Council in the Guillermo Galindo administration wants to return to the mayor’s office, just as he said when he resigned from the secretary’s office at the request of the same municipe. It will be necessary to see if the leader considers him a good ‘rooster’ for the next 2024, because it must be remembered that in the past electoral process, it was still from Morena. The big question here is, will the former mayor enjoy the same popularity as when he was president? Only time can tell.

A constant complaint from the inhabitants of the municipality of Mocorito, in addition to the lack of water, is the poor condition of the roads that connect with the communities to the municipal seat. Although they are grateful for heaven’s help because rain is essential for farmers, the reality is that after the first rainfall, a series of disagreements erupted along the access roads, which have already been noted through social networks, because for the inhabitants of the community of Palmarito de la Sierra, El Valle and Bacamopa. This is a struggle that is heard daily for not being able to travel through these roads, so the director of Public Works, Fernando Nájar López, must issue instructions so that actions are taken and rehabilitations are undertaken in the accesses to those areas.

The issue of parking meters in the municipality of Salvador Alvarado has not been turned off, because it follows the firm indication that they are installed. Even the City Council already has a new amparo lawsuit issued by the company in question, Seven Hats. The municipality has until July 28 to respond. Therefore, during this time, the attorney general’s office, headed by Martha Olivia González, and the legal counsel, must be very good at defending themselves, since the company does not take its finger off the line and firmly demands the position of the machines or obtain resources from it.

In case you missed it: