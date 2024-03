Protests in Europe: farmers spread manure at the government headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, this Thursday (7) | Photo: EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

More than three thousand farmers and around 700 tractors gathered this Thursday (7) in front of the Czech Republic government headquarters, in the center of Prague, where they spread manure to protest against measures that are affecting the sector, which represents 2 % of the GDP of this Central European country.

“We want equal conditions”, “Save the Czech soil” and “Stop the liquidation of Czech agriculture” were some of the messages displayed on the banners raised by the protesters.

Summoned by the Agrarian Chamber and the Agricultural Union, the farmers made several demands, including measures to support employment in the countryside and that the rates at which the Czech State taxes community aid to agricultural holdings be raised.

It is the third time that Czech farmers have taken to the streets since February, when they protested against the European Union (EU) Green Deal and excessive bureaucracy in Brussels in granting subsidies.

Furthermore, they ask that land taxation not be modified, contrary to what the new public finance consolidation plan does.

Today's demonstration, although traffic stopped for a few hours in the vicinity of the government headquarters, passed peacefully, except for isolated incidents such as the aforementioned manure spill, according to public broadcaster CT24.

Czech Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny promised this Thursday that the State will support rural employment next year with 80 million euros, based on reductions in social security, in a sector in which around 100,000 people work. . (With EFE Agency)