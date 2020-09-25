Farmers’ Union blocked the highway on Friday on the agricultural bills. A shocking scene was witnessed during the performance in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. On National Highway-24, a farmer reached the dharna of the farmers union by hanging the noose around his neck. This farmer, who appeared to be very angry, lashed out at the government and opposed the agriculture bill.The farmer said that the government passed the bill and killed the farmers, so the farmers who are alive will give their lives by hanging in the same way. If the bill is not withdrawn, he will also hang the same and give the inquiry. On Friday, near the Chandapur intersection on National Highway-24 in Chowk Kotwali area, hundreds of farmers belonging to the farmers union reached the highway and took possession of the highway. Then a farmer named Karnail Singh also reached out to be part of the dharna demonstration. But her style of protesting was different, in her style there was warning and anger.

Policeman kept on asking farmers

A thick rope was hanged around the neck of the farmer. First, that farmer took out his anger on PM Modi and CM Yogi for passing the bill. Seeing the noose, there was a stir in the police administration and from the LIU to the police administration, the farmers wandered back and forth. The farmer has warned the government that if the agricultural bill is not withdrawn, he will die by hanging from this noose.

How to fill the stomach of children: farmers

Farmer Karnail Singh said that by passing the agriculture bill, the government has told that it is an anti-farmer government. During the election, PM Modi gave many lollipops to the farmers. He had said that 15 lakh rupees will come to the account, the income of farmers will be doubled, many such promising promises were made. But soon after coming to the government, he started killing the farmers. The farmers said that the festival of Deepawali is about to come, employment is over. From where the children will be fed, the farmers will not let the government run arbitrarily.