AIn view of massive protests from farmers, the traffic light government has partially trimmed its plans to cut agricultural subsidies in the 2024 budget. For example, the vehicle tax exemption for farmers should remain in place and the tax relief for agricultural diesel should only be gradually eliminated. The German Farmers' Association is still sticking to the week of action planned from January 8th. “The improvements to agricultural diesel are inadequate. This can only be a first step. It’s about the competitiveness and future viability of our agriculture,” said association chairman Joachim Rukwied in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).. At the same time, the association expressly encouraged peaceful protests. That's what it said in one X-posting before Christmas: “One thing is clear: Registered demos and actions: Yes! Senseless blockades and radical actions: No!”

And so it is the German farmers who want to paralyze traffic in many places from Monday. The effects of the demonstrations are said to be felt in many parts of the republic – especially for drivers. An overview of the plans in the individual federal states:

In the North

Bremen: Rally into the city

The farmers' associations in Lower Saxony have called for a rally in Bremen. According to police estimates, there could be up to 2,000 vehicles on the streets of the Hanseatic city. The Bremen Farmers' Association is also planning a rally in Bremen's Überseestadt at Hilde-Adolf-Platz. Up to 200 farmers are expected to take part.

Hamburg: rally with 2000 participants

A kind of rally is also planned in Hamburg. By Saturday evening, registrations had been received for 15 tractor columns, each of which, according to the organizers, is expected to have up to 300 vehicles. A total of 2,000 participants can be expected. The convoys should drive into the old town from all directions between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Motorway blockades are apparently not planned.



Angry at the traffic lights: Vigil by farmers in Baden-Württemberg on the occasion of the FDP's traditional Epiphany meeting in Stuttgart

:



Image: dpa



Lower Saxony: trips to Hanover, Cloppenburg, Emden and Braunschweig

The announced rally to Bremen will also cause traffic chaos on the roads in Lower Saxony. The highways 7 and 27 as well as the Weser tunnel are expected to be particularly affected. Actions are also planned in individual cities: In Hanover there will be so-called sneak trips and road blockades, as well as a rally on Thursday. Rally events take place in Cloppenburg and Cuxhaven, among others. The city of Emden is to be blocked from three sides with hundreds of tractors. Around 500 participants are expected at a parade in Braunschweig this morning.







Schleswig-Holstein: Motorway entrances to Denmark blocked

Three days of protest are planned in Schleswig-Holstein – on January 8th, January 10th and January 12th. As a result, farmers will block the A-7 access roads from Bad Bramstedt to the Danish border.

In addition, the Schleswig-Holstein Farmers' Association and Land Creates Connection SH+HH eV have called for demo trips throughout the entire state. Trips have been announced for Monday in the districts of Stomarn, Pinneberg and Segeberg, in the Duchy of Lauenburg and Kiel. Demonstrations will also take place in the state capital on Monday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.