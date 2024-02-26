Brussels, farmers' protests trigger panic. Today the council of agriculture ministers

At dawn today, a new wave of protests by farmers he put under siege Brussels. More than a thousand tractors are currently busy blocking various roads in the city, especially near the European Quarter, where a meeting of the agriculture ministers of the 27 member states of the European Union.

The protesting farmers, coming from different European nations, gathered to express their dissent against the Common Agricultural Policy (PAC) and del Green Deal. Among the blocked streets is the rue de la Loi, which leads to the Europa Building, where the ministers' summit will take place.

As reported by Courierduring the Agriculture Council the ministers will discuss the first proposals for bureaucratic simplification put forward by the president of the EU Commission von der Leyen. The package also includes a moratorium on sanctions for those who do not comply with European obligations due to environmental disasters, plus the stop for 2024, already decided by the Commission, to set aside 4% of the land. Coldiretti is in the square while Confagricoltura organized its assembly in Brussels.

Since the beginning of the protests, Ursula von der Leyen has adopted a defined position: to listen to the concerns of farmersintervene where possible and maintain some flexibility regarding Green Deal, one of the main objectives of the demonstrations. During the meeting of Agrifishthe package of proposals presented by the Commission last Thursday will be examined, with a clear objective: to simplify the regulations that farmers must comply with and drastically reduce controls.

The Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida has announced that he will bring an Italian document to Brussels for the strengthening of Pac. In which the Commission is asked for a suspension of state aid rules for the sector, on the model of what was done during the pandemic, and a moratorium for the debts of companies in the sector in all member countries. And then the topic of international agreements, which must be based on criteria of reciprocity.