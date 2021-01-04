Highlights: The seventh round of talks between farmers and the government today

Farmers are adamant on demanding MSP guarantee and repeal of agricultural laws

Government’s positive expectation from today’s meeting, said – the wall of stubbornness will break

new Delhi

Today, the farmers’ organization and the government are going to hold the seventh round of talks in the midst of the protests against agricultural laws. Government has already agreed to two of the four major demands of farmers. However, the deadlock over the written trust and withdrawal of legislation on the MSP still persists. The government is confident that this time the wall of stubbornness will break on both sides and the movement can move towards the end.

PMO active before meeting

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is active before the seventh round of meetings with farmer organizations. The PMO has taken feedback from the ministers concerned about the meeting to be held today. At the same time, before the proposed negotiations, the central government is being fully alert and working on the strategy ahead.

This formula can be given to farmers

Sheer is also assuming that the deadlock with the farmers is not going to end so easily. Therefore, in the meeting held today, the government can present a formula to find out the middle path. According to sources, the government is considering the option of giving written trust to the MSP. At the same time, on the issue of repeal of the law, the government may propose to constitute a committee to review the laws. Farmer organizations can be given more representation in this committee.

Will Rajnath become the government’s troubleshooter

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh can play the role of a troubleshooter for the central government, which is trying to end the peasant movement. The government also wants to take advantage of the good image of Rajnath Singh among the farmers. Therefore, on Sunday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting with Rajnath Singh and discussed the government’s strategy to resolve this crisis as soon as possible. Sources said Tomar discussed all possible options with Singh to find a middle ground to resolve the crisis.

Farmers’ movement continues for 39 days

Protesting farmers, who have survived the harsh and cold rains on Delhi’s borders for the last 39 days, have warned that their two big demands to withdraw the three new agricultural laws and legalize the minimum support price for the government on January 4. If they do not agree in the meeting, they will intensify their movement.

Consent on stubble and electricity laws

After the five rounds of negotiations were inconclusive, the sixth round of talks on December 30 between the government and 40 farmer organizations was discussed to address the concerns of the protesting farmers over the increase in electricity rates and fines on burning stubble. But both sides remain deadlocked on the subject of repeal of three agricultural laws and legal guarantees to MSPs.

Government expects positive talks

On January 1, Tomar said that the government was hopeful of getting ‘positive results’ in the next round of meetings with the farmers’ organizations on January 4, but refused to say anything about whether the seventh round would be the last round of talks. . When asked if he expected the January 4 meeting to be the last round, he said, ‘I cannot say that for sure. I am not an astrologer. I am hopeful that whatever decision will be taken (in the meeting), it will be in the interest of the country and the farmers. ‘