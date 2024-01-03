Home page politics

From: Daniel Geradtz

Press Split

Numerous tractors can be seen on a road. © Christian Knieps/dpa

The federal government wants to save on agricultural diesel, but farmers are resisting. There is a risk of road blockages and supply bottlenecks.

Berlin – Farmers' protest week at the federal level starts on January 8, 2024. Various gatherings are planned in several major cities in Germany. The farmers are demonstrating against the federal government's planned cuts. Among other things, the tax refund for agricultural diesel is to be canceled. Agricultural businesses currently receive 21.46 cents back per liter used. The Bavarian Farmers' Association estimates that this will result in additional costs of one billion euros annually.

Farmers plan protests over austerity measures

Claus Hochrein, board member of the farmers' association Agriculture Connects Germany, is quoted in a statement as follows: “This is only a partial refund of taxes that we have already paid! The same is also practiced in other EU member states. Farmers get part of the taxes they pay back because their vehicles drive fewer roads than fields and therefore have less of a share in the road damage that these taxes are intended to repair.”

The association argues that the abolition of compensation would harm German farmers in European competition. He is not the only organization calling for the protests. The farmers' associations of the individual federal states, among others, have announced their participation.

Could a general strike by farmers bring the cities to a standstill?

Again Bavarian Radio reported on its website, the impact could be significant. Among other things, road blockades are planned to disrupt traffic in and between communities. However, it is also possible that tractors drive in Corsos the meeting places.

The situation is unclear. The farmers receive support from various circles. There are even calls for a general strike, in which traditional craft businesses such as butchers and bakers could potentially take part. Depending on the extent and duration of the actions, supply bottlenecks could occur.

However, the German Farmers' Association warns against a particular dynamic of the action caused by free riders. He supports a peaceful protest and makes it clear: “The German Farmers' Association strongly distances itself from idiots with fantasies of subversion, radicals and other extreme fringe groups and crazy people who want to hijack our week of action and use our protest for their concerns.”

Already in December Farmers in many places protested against the abolition of tax compensation. Apparently they started a thought process.

Editor Daniel Geradtz wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.