new Delhi: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has called the demand for withdrawal of all three agricultural laws a threat to democracy. He has said that it is impossible to withdraw the law. Giving the punchline in his well-known style, Union Minister of State Athawale said – “It is not easy to withdraw the law, then why are you agitating farmers.”

All three laws are for the benefit of farmers – Athawale

Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale said in a statement, “There may be some improvement in the agricultural laws in the coming budget session. In such a situation, the farmers should abolish the movement by accepting the government’s proposal. I think all the three laws are good for the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has overcome his doubts by talking with farmers of many states.

Ramdas Athawale, the national president of the Republican Party of India (A) and a minister in the Modi government, has appealed to the farmers to end the movement. He has said that then Prime Minister Modi has made it clear that the government has come to power to strengthen the farmers and increase their income. Modi government is working for more and more farmers. From the year 2014 to 2020, maximum budget has been given to farmers.

Modi government’s farmer budget is more than UPA government – Athawale

Ramdas Athawale said that in the year 2013-14, there was an annual budget of Rs 21,900 crore for the farmers in the UPA government, but the Modi government’s 2020-21 budget is Rs 1 lakh 34 thousand 339 crore.

Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale said, “It is impossible to withdraw the agricultural law. Demand to withdraw the law is a threat to democracy. Some leaders are talking about misleading farmers. I want to request agitated farmers that There is no black law. This law is a law for the benefit of farmers. That is why you should talk to the government and withdraw the movement. “

