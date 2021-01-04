Kisan Entire Lead Meeting Struggling to Seek repeal of Agricultural Laws, Kisan did not come out in the seventh round of talks New Delhi, Jan 4 (Language) Between the government and farmer organizations for more than a month on three new agricultural laws The seventh round of talks on Monday to end the ongoing deadlock from the US was also inconclusive. Representatives of farmer organizations remained adamant on their demand for complete repeal of these laws while the government wanted to discuss the “flaws” of the laws or their other options.In the first session of the talks, one hour of discussion took place and in the second round of talks, which took place after almost two hours of “lunch break”, even after only 30 minutes of discussion, both sides did not meet on January 8. Decided to negotiate again. Addressing the journalists after the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hoped that the next meeting would be a positive dialogue and a solution would come out but at the same time he said that “efforts from both sides to reach a solution” needed. He said, “Clap rings with both hands”. Tomar said that no way could be found due to the farmers’ demand for repeal of the law to be “adamant”, while the government wanted point-wise discussion on the three laws.

Demand for legislation on MSP

He said, ‘No decision could be reached in today’s meeting. The government and farmer organizations will hold talks again on June 8. ”Tomar, Minister of Railways, Commerce and Food, Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and MP from Punjab Som Prakash held talks with representatives of 40 farmer unions at Vigyan Bhavan. Farmers’ organizations, however, alleged that the government’s “ego problem” was being hampered in the resolution of the case. He clarified that he would not back down from his demand to repeal the three laws and legalize the minimum support price (MSP). However, during the talks, the two sides took a long lunch break after about an hour of talks.

Do not take photos and separate food

Representatives of the farmers’ organizations took food from ‘Langar’. However, like 30 December, the central leaders did not attend the langar today and kept discussing separately during the lunch break which lasted for about two hours. Union leaders said that this time they decided to have a separate meal, because the misconception arose from the photographs of some farmers with ministers last time. Abhimanyu Kohar of Rashtriya Kisan Mahasabha said that for this reason we had asked the farmers not to go with the ministers and not take photographs and have separate food. However, he also said that we have no objection to having meals with the ministers. He said that we cannot stop anyone from taking food in Guruji’s langar.

Will make strategy ahead

Significantly, these laws came into force in September 2020 and the government introduced them as important agrarian reforms and called farmers’ income boosters. Farmers’ organizations continue to insist on withdrawing these laws so that the new law can be used to remove the apprehension that this will weaken the MSP and the mandi system and they (farmers) will be at the mercy of big corporate houses. Leaders of farmer organizations said that the ministers told them that they would come to the farmers’ unions after holding consultations among themselves. Farmer leaders will hold their meeting on Tuesday to discuss further steps. During the meeting, the two sides did not discuss the important demand of farmers to provide legal guarantee to the minimum support price system related to the purchase of food grains.

Hunger strike for last one month

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting on the border of Delhi for more than a month demanding the withdrawal of three laws related to agriculture, said Kavita Kurungati, representative of Mahila Kisan Adhikar Manch , ‘The government was given a clear message from the farmers that they do not agree on anything other than repeal of the laws. Negotiations on repeal of laws and minimum support price (MSP) will continue in the next meeting. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said that the farmers were not allowed anything except the repeal of the three agricultural laws. He said, “We will discuss only the MSP issue and the repeal of the laws, the government’s arrogance is coming in the way of resolving the issue.” Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), said that the peasant leaders clearly told the government that all the three laws should be repealed, but the minister wanted a point-by-point discussion on the laws and said that the laws would not be repealed.

Farmers’ organizations do not trust

Abhimanyu Kohar of Rashtriya Kisan Mahasabha said, ‘The government is only turning around the issue of repeal of laws. Later on his behalf it was said that the laws should be discussed point-by-point. Once, the Agriculture Minister also said that the government is not mentally ready to repeal the laws. Tomar, on the other hand, said, “We wanted the farmers to object to all the points of the three laws … The government is ready to discuss them with an open mind.” A government statement issued later said that there is a need to step forward from both sides and the government is ready to consider keeping in mind all “positive options”. Asked whether the farmers ‘organizations do not trust the government, Tomar said that due to the consent of the government and the farmers’ organizations, the meeting has been fixed for January 8 and this shows that the farmers have faith in the government. He said, ‘The government is sensitive towards farmers. Overall, the farmers’ belief is that the government should find its way and give us an opportunity to end the movement.

The eighth round will be negotiated

In response to a question that the solution could not be found even after the seventh round meeting, the Agriculture Minister said that the country has to take care of the legal aspects of the problem as well. He said, “There are crores of farmers in the country.” They have their own feelings. The government is committed to farmers across the country. The government will take a decision keeping the whole country in mind. “In response to another question, he said,” I think there will be a quick solution. Clapping with both hands to find a way out. “Asked if it was possible to set up a committee as suggested by the Supreme Court, Tomar said it was not right to comment on the court case.” Despite heavy rains and water logging and a severe cold at the protest site around the National Capital Region, the farmers have remained firm.

Previously given reverence

The meeting began with a tribute to farmers who lost their lives during the current demonstration, said an official statement. Earlier, the sixth round of talks between the government and farmer organizations was held on 30 December. During that time, two demands were made to keep the burning of stubble out of the category of crime and to continue the concession on electricity. Many opposition parties and people from different regions have also supported the farmers, while some farmer organizations met the Minister of Agriculture in the last few weeks and supported the three laws.