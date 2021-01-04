new Delhi: Reliance products are being opposed in the ongoing agitation against the new agricultural laws on the Delhi border. Jio’s mobile tower is being damaged. Now a statement has been issued by Reliance. The company has said that it has nothing to do with the three agricultural laws and these three laws do not benefit the company in any way. The company has made it clear that even in future, the company has no such intention. She does not buy directly from farmers.

Reliance said in its statement, the company has never done corporate or contract farming nor does the company have any intention of venturing into this business in future. The company has not purchased any land for corporate or contract farming in Punjab, Haryana or anywhere else in India.

The company said, Reliance has never made any long-term contract for purchase from farmers. Reliance also favors buying from its supplier on MSP itself. The company honors the Annadata (s) of the country. Farmers get fair price for their crops. The company fully supports this idea.

Loss to live towers

In fact, amidst the farmers’ agitation, pictures of Jio’s mobile towers cutting electricity connections from different areas of Punjab are becoming increasingly viral on social media. It is being claimed that farmers are expressing their anger against the new laws like this. However farmers’ organizations have not supported such harm-causing incidents.

At the same time, it was alleged on behalf of Jio that efforts are being made by the channel partners of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea to vandalize its towers under the cover of the protests of the farmers. But Airtel has recently termed the allegations of Reliance Jio in the case of damage to the towers as baseless. In a letter to Telecom Department Secretary Anshu Prakash, Airtel has termed the allegations of competing company Reliance Jio as baseless and absurd.

