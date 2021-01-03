The overnight rains further aggravated the hardships of the protesting farmers who had been camping for more than a month on Delhi’s borders against the new agricultural laws of the Center. His tents were flooded with rain. Their blankets got wet and the wood kept for fuel and bonfire also got wet. According to the protesters, continuous rains led to waterlogging at the agitation sites and the ‘waterproof’ tents did not help them much.Member of the United Kisan Morcha and farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar on Sunday said that the tents where the farmers are living are waterproof but they cannot protect them from the scorching cold and waterlogging. He said, ‘The situation at the protest sites is very bad due to rain, there has been waterlogging here. After the rains the chill has increased a lot, but the government does not see the suffering of the farmers. Farmer Gurvinder Singh, who camped on the Singhu border, said that water has been flooded at some places as there is no proper drainage system. However he insisted, ‘The weather cannot overwhelm the spirits of farmers, who have been demonstrating for more than a month. “He said,” Despite many problems, we are not going to move from here until our demands are met. ”

Sizzle in delhi

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall occurred in many areas of Delhi and the minimum temperature has increased due to cloudy and east wind blowing. “The Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius and 25 mm of rain,” said an official of the department. The Palam observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees and 18 mm of rain. The hailstorm is expected to fall by January 6. “Thousands of farmers, including farmers from Punjab and Haryana, have staged the Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border for more than a month against the Center’s three new agricultural laws.” Has happened. Under the leadership of Sukhdev Singh, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), the farmers are protesting at the Tikari border. He said that the arrangements made by the farmers to avoid the cold are not proving to be more helpful due to rain and subsequent water logging. Another protesting farmer, Virpal Singh said that his blankets, clothes, wood etc. have been drenched.

Farmers are unable to make food

“Our clothes got wet due to water logging caused by the rain.” There is also difficulty in cooking because the fuel wood is wet. We have LPG (LPG) cylinder but not everyone has it here. ‘ Dharamvir Yadav, one of the farmers who were demonstrating on the Ghazipur border, said, ‘Whether there is heavy rain or storm, we are ready to face any problem but till the demands are met, we are not from this place Will be removed The grounds in Burari were also flooded in the camps, and the protesters struggled to get water from there and to keep their belongings from getting wet.

‘The rain will not reduce the courage of the farmers’

Sukhwinder Singh, Joint Secretary, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti, Punjab said, ‘We sow wheat at this time. In Punjab, we work in the fields at night and in the morning, where the temperature is even lower than here. This (rain) will not make the courage of the farmers. “At the same time, some farmers had also made proper preparations keeping in mind the possibility of rain. Gurmel Singh of Patiala district of Punjab said, ‘The rain does not bother us. We have completely covered our tractor trolleys. ‘

The grain is completely safe

Avatar Singh, a resident of Ambala district of Haryana, said, ‘We had made our preparations keeping in mind the rain. The grain is completely safe and is inside the tents. But there is mud due to rain, due to which people are having difficulty in moving around. We are clearing the area and trying for drainage. ‘