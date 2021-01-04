Annadata has been standing on the borders of Delhi for more than a month and has been protesting against the three new agricultural laws of the central government. The 8th round of talks between the farmers’ organizations and the government will be held at Vigyan Bhawan at 2 pm today to demand the repeal of three agricultural laws. Earlier, the conversation on 30 December was positive. The issue of withdrawal of agricultural laws and legal guarantee to MSP could not proceed but two other issues were agreed upon.

In the midst of all this, the Congress is fully supporting the farmers. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on Monday before the new round of talks between the government and the farmers’ organizations that the government was in the midst of winter and rain. Sitting cruelty towards the farmers sitting on the streets.

Please tell that the leader of the Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi has been encouraging the farmers many times through poems on Twitter. This time too, Rahul Gandhi has posted a few lines on Twitter, surrounding the government on this issue.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written for farmers on Twitter

In the fierce rain of winter,

Under the dripping roof of the tent,

Those who are sitting shrunk

Those fearless farmers are on their own,

Not in scenes of cruelty to the government,

Nothing left to see anymore.

In the fierce rain of winter

Under the dripping roof of the tent

Those who are sitting shrunk

Those fearless farmers are on their own, not non

In scenes of government brutality

Nothing left to see anymore#KisanNahiToDeshNahi pic.twitter.com/DzWsLXygVf – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 4, 2021

Congress is targeting the Modi government by posting a poem on Twitter

Let us know that the Congress is constantly targeting the central government on the issue of farmer agitation. Even before this, many times Rahul Gandhi has been circulating the Modi government by posting poems on Twitter. Recently, Rahul Gandhi also compared the peasant movement to the Champaran movement.

Priyank Gandhi also surrounded the government by tweeting

On the other hand, Priyanka tweeted and alleged, “On one side the government calls farmers for talks, on the other hand in this bitter cold, they are throwing tear gas shells. Due to this stubborn and cruel behavior, about 60 farmers have lost their lives so far. “He asked,” How can farmers trust this cruel government? “

Today, the eighth round of talks will be held between the government and the farmers

Significantly, seven rounds of negotiations have been held between the farmers and the government protesting against the three agricultural laws. The eighth round of talks is to be held at two o’clock this afternoon. The government has already accepted two demands from farmers. It was agreed to keep the farmers separate from the ordinance by providing an amendment to the ordinance for burning stubble. At the same time, both parties had agreed to postpone the proposed electricity bill. However, talks on the two biggest issues of deadlock between the government and farmers remained stuck there. Now the question is arising that will the agitation end after the next round of farmers’ talks with the government today? At the same time, farmers organizations have announced to intensify the movement if the talks fail.

read this also

National Metrology Conclave: PM Modi said – proud of scientists, gave two vaccines in new year

Explained: BJP’s strategy against Mamata’s ‘outsider’ politics in Bengal