new Delhi. The farmers’ demonstration regarding the new agricultural laws continues on the 39th day. Negotiations are also to be held between the farmers’ organizations and the government on Monday (January 4). The farmers said that if the matter did not become a meeting, they would intensify the movement. On the other hand, on the issue of farmers, the opposition is also attacking the all-round government.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Modi government over the farmer movement. Rahul surrounded the government through a tweet on Sunday morning. Rahul tweeted and said, “The country is going to face a tragedy like Champaran once again. Then the British company was brave, now the Modi-friendly company is brave. But every farmer-worker of the movement is a Satyagrahi who will continue to take his rights.” “

Tractor march warning on 26 January

On the other hand, the farmers decided after a meeting that if the government did not agree to their demands, on January 6, there would be a tractor march on Kundli, Manesar and Palwal highway. Within 2-3 days of this, Shahjahanpur will bring forward. After this, they will perform for a fortnight under different programs across the country. January 18 will be celebrated as Women’s Farmers Day. On January 23, on the occasion of the birthday of Subhash Chandra Bose, he will march on Raj Bhavans in all states, on January 26, farmers will march on tractors.

