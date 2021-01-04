More than a month has passed, but so far there is no solution between the farmer and the government. At present, talks are still going on between the government and the farmers, but in the meantime a video that has gone viral on social media has stirred up. In this video, a person is seen instigating from the farmers to the army.A video has gone viral on social media, showing himself as an Indian soldier, and farmers are seen instigating the army. When this person was investigated, it turned out to be a Punjabi singer and actor who had no connection with the army. Its name is Goldie Manipuria. In the viral video, he is wearing an army uniform.

These artists are involved in defaming the army

Wearing an army uniform, this video is saying, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I want to say one thing to you, I was wearing a uniform a few days ago when I was standing on the border of China, I was a very patriot. With this uniform removed, when I reached the Delhi border, I became a very traitor, became a terrorist, became a Khalistani. I have been awarded with this name. I want to give you an advice as to what is going on in the hearts of any Regiment Jat, Sikh Regiment. ‘



Military telling himself

This Punjabi artist, who describes himself as a soldier, further says, ‘If there is any problem in the house of a young man, then it does not feel like doing duty and you have set the fire, what duty will he do in his house. The men of those soldiers are sitting in Delhi to demand their rights, dying of cold. You can’t see anything, you only see Bijsen Man. Which business man’s children are in the army. ‘

Rebellion

Here, this person is not averse to talk about the threat to the government and even the rebellion of the army. It is saying that if the children of those farmers come back from the border to fight for them, will you bring forces from China and Pakistan.